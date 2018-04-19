Days after Flipkart announced a partnership with Asus stating that it would sell the Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone from 23 April, more details about the smartphone have begun surfacing on the internet.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was earlier rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and an Indonesian website seem to confirm that along with a bunch of additional details about the phone. Reported by GSMArena, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will come with a large 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone will also come with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage which will be further expandable via a microSD card. A variant with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage has also been hinted but this was not mentioned in the leak. The Max Pro M1 will also feature dual-SIM support along with a dedicated slot for microSD card expansion.

As per the report, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will sport a dual 16 MP camera setup on the rear and a 16 MP front camera for selfies. The front camera also gets face unlock.

The 'Max' branding is also expected to ensure the presence of a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery which should easily last more than a day. The phone is also expected to run "pure Android Oreo" which could suggest Android One but we will have wait and watch.