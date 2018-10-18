Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 12:07 IST

Asus ZenFone Max Pro gets EIS video support and camera, biometric improvements

The 6GB variant of the device has already received the EIS video support, other variants are to follow.

At the launch of the Asus Zenfone M1 Max and Zenfone L1 Lite, the company also announced that it is rolling out EIS video support for its flagship device — ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

EIS or electronic image stabilisation is meant to reduce the shakiness from videos and enhance the results. The EIS video support has already been released for the 6 GB RAM variant, and in a few days it will also come out for the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM models of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. Besides that, Asus is also rolling out some camera software and biometrics improvements to the smartphone.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has the same camera setup across all three variants that are on offer. The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup of a 13 MP primary Omnivision sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5 MP secondary sensor. Up front, it comes with an 8 MP unit.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price, specifications and features

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and it goes all the way to 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model, which costs Rs 14,999.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 636 chipset. The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

