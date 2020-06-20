Saturday, June 20, 2020Back to
Asus ZenFone 7 specifications appear on Geekbench, likely to include 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 10

The Asus Zenfone smartphone may pack in the 865 chipset with eight cores and have a base clock speed of 1.8Ghz, according to a Geekbench listing


FP TrendingJun 20, 2020 14:41:36 IST

Asus is gearing up for the launch of its 2020 flagship phones and a Geekbench listing seems to hint at what can expected from the smartphones, in terms of specifications.

According to a report in Techradar, the new Asus Zenphone smartphone could be a successor to the Zenfone 6 that has a flip camera mechanism.

Many Asus smartphone specifications has been revealed in the Geekbench listing. The device may pack in the 865 chipset with eight cores and have a base clock speed of 1.8Ghz. The device is also expected to run on Android 10. RAM listing suggests 16GB and maybe available in 6GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants.

According to report in GizmoChina, the device is equipped with 16GB RAM, which hints at the device being able to deliver huge performance. The report states that the smartphone scored 975 in the single-core test of Geekbench and recorded a score of 3346 in the multi-score test.

Both the ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be launched towards the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2020, as per XDA Developers. The report states that Asus is expecting a 30 to 50 percent growth in sales for the upcoming gaming smartphone.

Recently the live images of the upcoming Asus ROG 3 phone were leaked. The tipster who leaked the image elaborated that the Asus ROG Phone 3 may be 9.85 mm thick, and weigh about 240 grams. The next flagship phone from Asus will sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

