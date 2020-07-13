Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
Asus ZenFone 7, 7 Pro with flip camera design are expected to debut soon

Asus Zenfone 7 series is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and offer up to 16 GB RAM.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2020 16:40:56 IST

Asus will reportedly be unveiling ZenFone 7 series soon. The Taiwanese manufacturer’s ZenFone 7 series will have two models, ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, reported TNNToday.

The ZenFone 7 series smartphones are likely to have the ZenFone 6 (Review) flip camera design, but they will feature more number of lenses. It will be reportedly powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and have up to 16 GB RAM. The series will support 5G mobile network and may also feature an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The smartphones will cost less than the ASUS ROG Phone 3, which will be launched on 22 July.

Asus introduced ZenFone 6 flagship phone last year. It came with a notch-less LCD screen and a flip camera system that doubled as a selfie snapper. Basically, it’s back camera could be flipped up to function as a front camera.

According to a GizmoChina reporta device believed to the ZenFone was spotted on Geekbench in June. It ran on Android 10 OS and scored 973 and 3346 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5.

Qualcomm in February released a list of phones that will be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The ZenFone 7 featured on the list as well.

ROG Phone 3, that is set to launch on 22 July in India, is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is expected to have 6.59-inches full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device will likely sport a 64 MP primary camera and a 13 MP secondary camera. It may also have a tertiary telephoto camera. Equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery, it will run on Android 10.

