tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2020 09:19:40 IST
Asus has confirmed that it will launch its ROG Phone 3 on 22 July at 8.15 pm IST in India.
A teaser also appeared on Flipkart, confirming the launch date and time of the smartphone. The company has also teased a short video on Twitter announcing that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.
Gamers, buckle up. The Ultimate Gaming Weapon is coming with super hot upgrades, to transform you into Gaming Gods! Watch @CarryMinati declare his admiration for the #ROGPhone3, that is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 865 Plus! pic.twitter.com/HY4rxVqGsO
— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 8, 2020
Asus ROG Phone 3 expected specifications
As per reports, ROG Phone 3 is expected to have 6.59-inches full HD+ display. The refresh rate is expected to be 120Hz at a minimum.
The upcoming device is likely to have a 64 MP primary camera, a 13 MP secondary camera and there may also be a tertiary telephoto camera.
Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to house a 6,000 mAh battery that will come with 30W fast charging support.
In addition to this, the smartphone might offer 12 GB RAM and run on Android 10.
