Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ROG Phone 3 with Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset to debut on 22 July in India

Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to house a 6,000 mAh battery that will come with 30W fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2020 09:19:40 IST

Asus has confirmed that it will launch its ROG Phone 3 on 22 July at 8.15 pm IST in India.

A teaser also appeared on Flipkart, confirming the launch date and time of the smartphone. The company has also teased a short video on Twitter announcing that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Asus ROG Phone 3 with Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset to debut on 22 July in India

Asus ROG Phone 3 teaser.

Asus ROG Phone 3 expected specifications

As per reports, ROG Phone 3 is expected to have 6.59-inches full HD+ display. The refresh rate is expected to be 120Hz at a minimum.

The upcoming device is likely to have a 64 MP primary camera, a 13 MP secondary camera and there may also be a tertiary telephoto camera.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is likely to house a 6,000 mAh battery that will come with 30W fast charging support.

In addition to this, the smartphone might offer 12 GB RAM and run on Android 10.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 will make its global debut on 22 July at the 'ROG Game Changer' event

Jul 02, 2020
ASUS ROG Phone 3 will make its global debut on 22 July at the 'ROG Game Changer' event
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset is expected to launch next month

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset is expected to launch next month

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020