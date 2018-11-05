Asus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 6, next year, most likely at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. But as it is with all flagship smartphone launches, the details of the phones are leaked months in advance. In the case of the alleged Zenfone 6, a lot more has been leaked already.

Just last week, we came across reports of the Zenfone 6 leaks which showed off the oddly placed notch design. The leaked images were just dummies. But the latest video that has leaked online actually shows a working prototype of what could be the Zenfone 6.

The new photos show off the alleged Zenfone 6 in all its glory, with the notch from its Zenfone 5/5z replaced by an Essential Phone PH1-type tiny opening for just the front camera on the top right-hand corner. The placement is really odd, to be honest. The earpiece speaker is present in the form of a slit which is present between the top bezel and the metal frame of the phone. There is a wide noticeable slit design, thereby hinting at the possibility of the Zenfone 6 having stereo speakers.

We see a glass front and back with the rear side sporting two vertically placed cameras. The phone seems to be sporting an audio jack beside the USB Type C port and the speaker grille. The photos show two devices. On the front, you still see a thick chin at the bottom of the display which houses all the circuitry.

The lock screen had a message, "Use fingerprint, face or swipe up to unlock," thereby hinting that the Zenfone 6 will most likely support Face Unlock feature.

A recent video by YouTuber C4ETech, revealed some purported prototype images of the Zenfone 6, that show off three different designs of the smartphone. There were two images that show the smartphone sporting a tiny round notch for the camera on the top right, instead of the middle, with an earpiece placed in the middle.

Then there is one image that shows the purported Zenfone 6 with a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.