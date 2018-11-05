Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 November, 2018 11:10 IST

Asus Zenfone 6 prototype leaked again in a hands on video; more device photos out

The new video shows off the alleged Zenfone 6 in all its glory, with the notch replaced by a tiny opening for just the front camera on the top right-hand corner.

Asus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 6, next year, most likely at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. But as it is with all flagship smartphone launches, the details of the phones are leaked months in advance. In the case of the alleged Zenfone 6, a lot more has been leaked already.

Just last week, we came across reports of the Zenfone 6 leaks which showed off the oddly placed notch design. The leaked images were just dummies. But the latest video that has leaked online actually shows a working prototype of what could be the Zenfone 6.

The new photos show off the alleged Zenfone 6 in all its glory, with the notch from its Zenfone 5/5z replaced by an Essential Phone PH1-type tiny opening for just the front camera on the top right-hand corner. The placement is really odd, to be honest. The earpiece speaker is present in the form of a slit which is present between the top bezel and the metal frame of the phone. There is a wide noticeable slit design, thereby hinting at the possibility of the Zenfone 6 having stereo speakers.

We see a glass front and back with the rear side sporting two vertically placed cameras. The phone seems to be sporting an audio jack beside the USB Type C port and the speaker grille. The photos show two devices. On the front, you still see a thick chin at the bottom of the display which houses all the circuitry.

Leaked prototype of the alleged Asus Zenfone 6. Image: HDBlog

Leaked prototype of the alleged Asus Zenfone 6. Image: HDBlog

The lock screen had a message, "Use fingerprint, face or swipe up to unlock," thereby hinting that the Zenfone 6 will most likely support Face Unlock feature.

A recent video by YouTuber C4ETech, revealed some purported prototype images of the Zenfone 6, that show off three different designs of the smartphone. There were two images that show the smartphone sporting a tiny round notch for the camera on the top right, instead of the middle, with an earpiece placed in the middle.

Purported Asus Zenfone 6 with triple camera setup. Image: C4ETech

Purported Asus Zenfone 6 with triple camera setup. Image: C4ETech

Then there is one image that shows the purported Zenfone 6 with a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6 leak shows off 'in-display front camera', triple rear camera setup

Oct 30, 2018

Asus Zenfone

Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Max M1 go on sale on Flipkart at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499

Oct 24, 2018

science

Stings & Needles

Smart syringe-needle inspired by insects promises painless, skin-friendly shots

Nov 05, 2018

Space Programme

A women-only team from Kyrgyztan is pioneering the country's space programme

Nov 05, 2018

Lunar Missions

NASA's Orion spacecraft receives engines from Airbus for future moon missions

Nov 05, 2018

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018