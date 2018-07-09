Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 10:01 IST

Asus ZenFone 5Z, the OnePlus 6 competitor goes on sale at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart

Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 ratio and a notch on the top.

Asus recently launched the ZenFone 5Z in India and the smartphone went on sale at 12 AM on 9 July. The ZenFone 5Z takes on the existing OnePlus 6 and surprisingly beats the device in various aspects and is also available at a cheaper price tag as compared to the OnePlus. A detailed review of the smartphone and its comparison with OnePlus 6 can be read here. The ZenFone 5Z is priced at Rs 29,999 and is exclusively available on online retail website Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 19:9 ratio and a notch on the top. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes with 6 GB/ 8 GB RAM, 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB internal storage and a 3,300 mAh battery. The storage on the device can be expanded up to 256 GB with the help of an external microSD card. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with 12 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP (f/2.0) sensors on the rear and an 8 MP sensor on the front.

The fingerprint sensor lies on the rear side of the device and also features Dual-LED flash for its dual-camera setup on the back. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with fast charging option. Connectivity option on the Asus ZenFone 5Z includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5 mm jack, USB type-C port, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE and dual-SIM support.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

It is available on Flipkart in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue colour with various offers including No cost EMI, Buyback guarantee for Rs 199 and one year mobile protection by Flipkart Protect for Rs 499. The offers might vary depending on the model.

