The Asus ZenFone 5Z is expected to be officially unveiled for Indian markets tomorrow and it would seem that the phone's pricing has been leaked out. The source of this leak happens to be Flipkart, with whom Asus has struck a partnership for launching its products in India.

As per a screengrab by GadgetsNow, the Asus ZenFone 5Z was listed briefly on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. There are two more variants available — a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 32,999 and a 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 36,999.

Quite clearly Asus is trying to enter a smartphone price segment that has been dominated by OnePlus for quite some time. However, by offering similar specs and a lower price than the current budget flagship front-runner, the OnePlus 6, Asus could expect to steal some, if not all of OnePlus' thunder.

To offer some perspective on the matter, OnePlus 6 with its 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is currently selling for Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999 respectively.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and notch on the top. The device is globally available in above mentioned three variants which are, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

As is the case with the OnePlus 6, the ZenFone 5Z also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, and a dual-camera setup. The camera has 12 MP + 8 MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4-micron pixel size.

As far as connectivity goes, we get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a micro USB port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and the phone runs on Asus' ZenUI 5.0 built on top of Android Oreo. Powering the entire setup is a 3,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging.