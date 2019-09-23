Monday, September 23, 2019Back to
Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch LIVE updates: Phone to feature world's first 120-Hz, 10-bit HDR mobile display

tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 11:31:00 IST

The highlight of phone is its 120 Hz display and the Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The Indian edition of the ROG Phone 2 has been revealed

  • 12:44 (IST)

    ROG is the biggest gaming brand in India and also globally says Asus

  • 12:39 (IST)

    We have officially begun with the Asus event!

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Still waiting on Asus

    We are now 5 minutes past the scheduled launch time. The live stream should start in a couple of minutes.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The event is about to begin in just a moment

    We are waiting on Asus to start its live stream. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 2 price in Europe

    Starting at a price of €1,119 (Rs 87,458) it maxes out with a storage capacity of 1 TB which is double the amount from the base version of the gaming smartphone.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 2 optics

    The ROG Phone 2 is also hopping on the 48 MP camera trend. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. For selfie, it will feature a 24 MP camera. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 2 highlights:

    Besides the 10-bit panel, the highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it. The smartphone will also comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It will be fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Accessories Overview

    At the time of the China and US launch, along with the ROG Phone 2, Asus also released several accessories including the AeroActive Cooler II, Aero Case, TwinView Dock II, ROG Kunai Gamepad and Mobile Desktop Dock. Hopefully the same will also be launched in India today. Here's an overview of how these accessories work with the ROG Phone 2:

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 2 first impressions

  • 11:38 (IST)

    World's first 10-bit panel

    Asus ROG Phone 2 sports the world's first true 10-bit panel. Most smartphone panels are 8-bit panels, which means, they can display 16.7 million colours. With a 10-bit panel, however, the ROG Phone 2 can display over 1.07 billion colours.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog for the Asus ROG Phone 2 launch in India

After launching the smartphone in China in July this year, Asus is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi today to announce the launch of the second-generation ROG Phone in the Indian market. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and Asus will be streaming the event live.

The highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is its 120 Hz display which Asus claims is a true 10-bit panel (more on that later), and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it. The smartphone also comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It is fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support.

Most smartphone panels are 8-bit panels, i.e., they can display 16.7 mn colours. A 10-bit panel means that the ROG Phone 2 can display over 1.07 billion colours.

Additionally, a dedicated landing page on Flipkart also reveals that Asus ROG Phone 2 will sell exclusively via the e-commerce platform.

ROG Phone 2 features a vapour cooling chamber to keep the device from heating up.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

Recalling the specifications of Asus ROG phone 2 as per the China and US launch, it will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone also features vapour chamber cooling for maintaining the device's temperature.

The ROG Phone 2 also sports a 120-Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone does not have any notch and features bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. On the ROG Phone 2, the touchscreen sampling rate has also been increased to 240 Hz, giving the phone a touch latency of just 49 ms, says Asus.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera for selfies. ROG Phone 2 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



