12:45 (IST)
The Indian edition of the ROG Phone 2 has been revealed
tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 11:31:00 IST
The highlight of phone is its 120 Hz display and the Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it.
highlights
12:13 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 optics The ROG Phone 2 is also hopping on the 48 MP camera trend. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. For selfie, it will feature a 24 MP camera.
12:02 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 highlights: Besides the 10-bit panel, the highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it. The smartphone will also comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It will be fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support.
11:52 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 Accessories Overview At the time of the China and US launch, along with the ROG Phone 2, Asus also released several accessories including the AeroActive Cooler II, Aero Case, TwinView Dock II, ROG Kunai Gamepad and Mobile Desktop Dock. Hopefully the same will also be launched in India today. Here's an overview of how these accessories work with the ROG Phone 2:
11:47 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 first impressions
11:38 (IST)
World's first 10-bit panel Asus ROG Phone 2 sports the world's first true 10-bit panel. Most smartphone panels are 8-bit panels, which means, they can display 16.7 million colours. With a 10-bit panel, however, the ROG Phone 2 can display over 1.07 billion colours.
12:45 (IST)
The Indian edition of the ROG Phone 2 has been revealed
12:44 (IST)
ROG is the biggest gaming brand in India and also globally says Asus
12:39 (IST)
We have officially begun with the Asus event!
12:36 (IST)
Still waiting on Asus
We are now 5 minutes past the scheduled launch time. The live stream should start in a couple of minutes.
12:30 (IST)
The event is about to begin in just a moment
We are waiting on Asus to start its live stream.
12:22 (IST)
The ROG Phone 2 price in Europe
Starting at a price of €1,119 (Rs 87,458) it maxes out with a storage capacity of 1 TB which is double the amount from the base version of the gaming smartphone.
12:13 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 optics
The ROG Phone 2 is also hopping on the 48 MP camera trend. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. For selfie, it will feature a 24 MP camera.
12:02 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 highlights:
Besides the 10-bit panel, the highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it. The smartphone will also comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It will be fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support.
11:52 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 Accessories Overview
At the time of the China and US launch, along with the ROG Phone 2, Asus also released several accessories including the AeroActive Cooler II, Aero Case, TwinView Dock II, ROG Kunai Gamepad and Mobile Desktop Dock. Hopefully the same will also be launched in India today. Here's an overview of how these accessories work with the ROG Phone 2:
11:47 (IST)
Asus ROG Phone 2 first impressions
11:38 (IST)
World's first 10-bit panel
Asus ROG Phone 2 sports the world's first true 10-bit panel. Most smartphone panels are 8-bit panels, which means, they can display 16.7 million colours. With a 10-bit panel, however, the ROG Phone 2 can display over 1.07 billion colours.
10:23 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog for the Asus ROG Phone 2 launch in India
After launching the smartphone in China in July this year, Asus is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi today to announce the launch of the second-generation ROG Phone in the Indian market. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and Asus will be streaming the event live.
The highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is its 120 Hz display which Asus claims is a true 10-bit panel (more on that later), and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that powers it. The smartphone also comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It is fuelled by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25 W charging support.
Most smartphone panels are 8-bit panels, i.e., they can display 16.7 mn colours. A 10-bit panel means that the ROG Phone 2 can display over 1.07 billion colours.
Additionally, a dedicated landing page on Flipkart also reveals that Asus ROG Phone 2 will sell exclusively via the e-commerce platform.
Recalling the specifications of Asus ROG phone 2 as per the China and US launch, it will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone also features vapour chamber cooling for maintaining the device's temperature.
The ROG Phone 2 also sports a 120-Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone does not have any notch and features bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. On the ROG Phone 2, the touchscreen sampling rate has also been increased to 240 Hz, giving the phone a touch latency of just 49 ms, says Asus.
On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera for selfies. ROG Phone 2 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
also see
Asus ROG Phone II
Asus ROG Phone 2 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestreamSep 23, 2019
Asus ROG Phone 2
Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120 Hz display to launch in India on 23 SeptemberSep 17, 2019
NewsTracker
Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit in New York; Donald Trump to meet Imran Khan on sidelines of UNGA session today; day's top storiesSep 23, 2019
Asus
Asus VivoBook X509 Review: Good performance, underwhelming displaySep 10, 2019
Asus ROG
Asus releases list of games supporting 120 fps to match ROG Phone II’s 120 Hz displaySep 12, 2019
Camera Phones
Top camera phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2019): Google Pixel 3a XL to Redmi K20 ProSep 17, 2019
science
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing siteSep 19, 2019
Extinction
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: StudySep 19, 2019
Public Health
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, EbolaSep 17, 2019
Interstellar Visitor
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar systemSep 17, 2019