Thursday, September 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate’s launch confirmed for September 19; Check specifications

Asus has confirmed that they will be launching the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. They have even published a microsite which claims that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC & LPDDR5X RAM.


FP StaffSep 01, 2022 13:46:28 IST

Asus is keen on capturing the Indian gaming market. That is the reason, why they are focusing on mobile devices as well, given that most Indian gamers actually prefer mobile gaming over PC or console gaming.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate’s launch confirmed for September 19; Check specifications

To that effect, Asus is all set to expand its line of gaming smartphones in India, and will soon be launching the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The Taiwanese tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching the device on September 19 and has also published a microsite on its official website. 

Asus also reveal the launch timeline which suggests that the New York launch will kick off at 8:00 AM, the Berlin launch will begin at 2:00 PM, and in Taipei, the launch will start at 8:00 PM local time.

Although they have revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming  ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, rumours surrounding the device have shed some light on some of the other specifications.

Apparently, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is also said to be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM which carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.2GHz. The ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Furthermore, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is slated to have a rear camera setup that will be headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It is also said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared some renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D. From the images shared, it looks like the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will feature a design similar to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which was launched globally alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6 in July.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asus

Asus launches six new laptops under their Creator series, price starts at Rs 67,990

Aug 25, 2022
Asus launches six new laptops under their Creator series, price starts at Rs 67,990
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) review: A beast of a machine with unapologetic gamer aesthetics

Review: Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022)

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) review: A beast of a machine with unapologetic gamer aesthetics

Aug 31, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022