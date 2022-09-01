FP Staff

Asus is keen on capturing the Indian gaming market. That is the reason, why they are focusing on mobile devices as well, given that most Indian gamers actually prefer mobile gaming over PC or console gaming.

To that effect, Asus is all set to expand its line of gaming smartphones in India, and will soon be launching the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The Taiwanese tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching the device on September 19 and has also published a microsite on its official website.

Asus also reveal the launch timeline which suggests that the New York launch will kick off at 8:00 AM, the Berlin launch will begin at 2:00 PM, and in Taipei, the launch will start at 8:00 PM local time.

Although they have revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, rumours surrounding the device have shed some light on some of the other specifications.

Apparently, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is also said to be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM which carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.2GHz. The ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Furthermore, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is slated to have a rear camera setup that will be headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It is also said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared some renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D. From the images shared, it looks like the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will feature a design similar to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which was launched globally alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6 in July.