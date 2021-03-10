Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
Asus ROG Phone 5 launch highlights: ROG Phone 5, Phone 5 Pro, Phone 5 Ultimate launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999, sale starts 15 April

tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 17:20:51 IST

Asus ROG Phone 5 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    ROG Phone 5 series pricing and availability:

    ROG Phone 5

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 49,999

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 57,999

    ROG Phone 5 Pro

    16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage: Rs 69,999

    ROG phone 5 Ultimate

    18 GB RAM + 512 GB storage: Rs 79,999

    The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 15 April

  • 16:56 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 Pro come with two touch buttons at the back of the phone

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Asus has also gone 'Pro' this time with ROG Phone 5 Pro

  • 16:55 (IST)

    ROG Strix Go BT

  • 16:54 (IST)

    ROG Cetra II gaming earphones

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Asus has also announced a Lighting Arnour case for the ROG Phone 5

  • 16:52 (IST)

    ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad announced

  • 16:51 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 comes with a 64 MP triple camera setup

  • 16:50 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 comes with a side-mounted charging port

  • 16:49 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 64 W fast charging 

    Asus claims the gaming phone can be charged from 0 to 50% in under 15 minutes.

  • 16:48 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 comes with Haptic Audio feature

    It allows users to add tactile feedback so when you shoot your gun you not only hear it, but you feel each shot.

  • 16:46 (IST)

  • 16:46 (IST)

    ROG Phone 5 comes with new air triggers

  • 16:45 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.8-inch display 

  • 16:42 (IST)

    The AeroActive Cooler 5 can drop the durface temperature up to 15 degree Celsius and the SoC temperature by up to 10 degree Celsius.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    ROG's AeroActive cooler 5 for active cooling of the gaming phone

  • 16:39 (IST)

    To keep the device's temperature in control, the ROG Phone 5 uses an aluminium frame, graphite sheet and a 3D vapour chamber

  • 16:37 (IST)

    With Snapdragon 888 SoC, the ROG Phone 5 can reportedly deliver up to 35 percent higher render speed

  • 16:36 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 also comes in a while colour variant

  • 16:36 (IST)

    The ROG RGB logo at the back has 2 lighting zones now

    You can customise it for particular app notifications or calls.

  • 16:34 (IST)

    The ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset

    The gaming phone can deliver 144 frames per second.

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5!

  • 16:26 (IST)

    The event has now moved to the Taiwan headquarters of Asus for the global release of ROG Phone 5

    The India pricing and availability of the gaming smartphone will be announced at the end of the event.

  • 16:20 (IST)

    We are bringing the ROG Phone 5 in the first wave of global release, says Leon Yu, Region Head, Asus India

  • 16:18 (IST)

    The event is going to be live soon!

    Stay tuned...

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5

    From what we know so far the ROG Phone 5 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. 

    Rumours also suggest that the gaming phone will be powered by Qulacomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. 

    The ROG Phone 5 follows the launch of the nubia RedMagic 6 gaming smartphone, which also came with 18 GB RAM on-board. 

  • 15:36 (IST)

  • 15:31 (IST)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 succeeds the ROG Phone 3 

    Read our review of ROG Phone 3 here:

    Engineer: Here’s the best smartphone hardware we could find. Which ones should we cram in? ASUS: Yes.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 15:30 (IST)

    The Asus ROG Phone 5 lanch event will be streamed live on YouTube

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event to begin at 4.15 pm IST today

    Follow our liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.

Asus is hosting an event today to globally unveil the new ROG Phone 5. At the end of the event, Asus is expected to announce the India pricing and availability for the smartphone. We can also expect some ROG gaming accessories to be announced at the event today. The Asus ROG event is scheduled to begin at 4.15 pm IST today and will be streamed live on Asus' official YouTube channel and other social media pages. The launch event today will also be joined by popular gamers like Carryminati, Dynamo, and Scout.

Asus ROG Phone is the companies gaming smartphone series. The ROG Phone 5 succeeds the ROG Phone 3 (review). While details will be finally out in a few hours, from what we know so far, the ROG Phone 5 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far:

ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

According to a report by MySmartPrice, ROG Phone 5 is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing reportedly reveals that the handset scored 1,113 on the single-core test and 3,468 on the multi-core test.

The report further suggests that Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18 GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to this, the gaming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and come with Android 11 OS out of the box.



