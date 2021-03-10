Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Asus is hosting an event today to globally unveil the new ROG Phone 5. At the end of the event, Asus is expected to announce the India pricing and availability for the smartphone. We can also expect some ROG gaming accessories to be announced at the event today. The Asus ROG event is scheduled to begin at 4.15 pm IST today and will be streamed live on Asus' official YouTube channel and other social media pages. The launch event today will also be joined by popular gamers like Carryminati, Dynamo, and Scout.
Asus ROG Phone is the companies gaming smartphone series. The ROG Phone 5 succeeds the ROG Phone 3 (review). While details will be finally out in a few hours, from what we know so far, the ROG Phone 5 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18 GB RAM, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far:
ROG Phone 5 expected specifications
According to a report by MySmartPrice, ROG Phone 5 is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing reportedly reveals that the handset scored 1,113 on the single-core test and 3,468 on the multi-core test.
The report further suggests that Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18 GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.
In addition to this, the gaming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and come with Android 11 OS out of the box.
