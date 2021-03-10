tech2 News Staff

Asus will finally launch the much-awaited Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone globally today. The launch event will kick off at 4.15 pm IST and will be available live on Asus' YouTube, Twitter and Facebook page. An Asus smartphone teaser on Flipkart revealed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website. Asus ROG Phone 5 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, offer up to 18 GB RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 5 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 4.15 pm IST today. The livestream of the event will be available on Asus YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below:

ROG PHONE 5 | ONE DAY TO GO | JOIN THE REPUBLIC (2/2) Catch the live stream and set a reminder here: https://t.co/YK6Kmgv07t

#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ROGPhone5 #JoinTheRepublic — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 9, 2021

ROG Phone 5 expected specifications

According to a report by MySmartPrice, ROG Phone 5 is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing reportedly reveals that the handset scored 1,113 on the single-core test and 3,468 on the multi-core test.

The report further suggests that Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first gaming smartphone to offer 18 GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to this, the gaming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and come with Android 11 OS out of the box.