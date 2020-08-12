Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
Asus ROG Phone 3 12 GB RAM variant to go on first sale on 21 August at Rs 57,999

ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2020 15:17:44 IST

Asus launched its gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3 (Review) in India last month at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The 8 GB RAM variant was available for purchase in India during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Now the company has confirmed that the 12 GB RAM variant will finally go on its first sale on 21 August in India.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.

ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi

The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.

Asus also announced some accessories for the ROG Phone 3. Details here.

The 12 G B RAM + 256 GB of internal storage variant will be available for purchase in India on 21 August at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP  Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens.  ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


