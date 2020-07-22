tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2020 21:52:17 IST
Asus has finally launched its gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 3 with the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset in India today. The smartphone is the successor of ROG Phone 2 (Review) that was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 37,999.
In addition to the ROG Phone 3, the company has also launched a few accessories for the gaming smartphone.
Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing, availability
Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in two storage variants in India: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 57,999.
The gaming smartphone will go on its first sale on 6 August on Flipkart.
The 16 GB RAM variant of the ROG Phone 3 has not been announced in India. In Europe, the smartphone pricing has been announced as follows:
16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage - 1,099 Euros
12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage - 999 Euros
Asus will also offer a free 3-month trial offer of Stadia Pro with the smartphone in select regions.
The smartphone box will include 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger, Aero Case, and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adapter.
Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications
Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.
The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink, and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.
In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.
It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.
The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.
The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.
Asus ROG Phone 3 accessories
Asus has announced ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad for the ROG Phone 3. In addition to this, the Twinview Dock 3 on the Kunai 3 GamePad offers a 144Hz refresh rate and dual-screen gameplay. The company has also launched lightning cases, ROG Strix' tripod and kickstand, and ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming headphones. The earphone support active noise cancellation, feature USB Type-C port, and customisable RGB lighting.
The new ROG Strix XG16 monitor comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display and features micro-HDMI port. With this monitor, people can connect the ROG Phone 3 with it and get a complete PC gaming experience.
Asus has also announced ROG Falchion wireless gaming keyboard that, as per the company, can offer over 400 hours of battery life.
