FP Trending

Days before the launch of Asus ROG Phone 3, an image of the upcoming gaming smartphone has been leaked. Asus is going to unveil ROG Phone 3 on 22 July.

However, this is not the first time that renders or photos have been revealed by any leakster. This time, the picture has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass, reported GSMArena.

The new image confirms previous leaks and shows that the smartphone has a notchless display like its predecessor - ROG Phone 2.

The rear side of the phone carries a glowing logo of ROG with the "Republic of Gamers" text right below it just like the predecessor.

ROG Phone 3 houses a triple camera setup on the back, including one 64 MP and one 13 MP unit, reported GSMArena citing TENAA.

According to 9To5 Google, the phone has a pair of buttons on the right side and its peripheral attachment port is on the left. It also sports dual speakers on the front like ROG Phone 2 (Review).

The company is reportedly just refining the phone’s design. The edges are curved in many places, instead of being sharp. There is no band around the earpiece.

Earlier, this month, a teaser of ROG Phone 3 appeared on Flipkart, confirming the launch date and time of the smartphone.

It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The phone is expected to have 6.59-inches full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It may be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and run on Android 10.