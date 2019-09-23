tech2 News Staff

Asus launched its game-centric smartphone ROG phone II in China back in July this year. The company is set to unveil this smartphone in India today. This is the second generation of ROG phone (Review). The highlight of this smartphone is that it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and has a 120 Hz display.

Along with the India launch date, the company also announced that the ROG Phone II will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Where to watch the launch live

The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm today and you can catch it live on the company's official YouTube page or by clicking on the live stream link below.

Tomorrow, we change the definition of speed, of power, of performance, of smartphones. Join us at 12 pm as we unleash the ROG Phone. The #GameChanger will be exclusively on @Flipkart https://t.co/ZfTkT2c75C pic.twitter.com/5sXnvBVXq3 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 28, 2018

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

As per the China and US launch, ROG Phone 2 is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Snapdragon 855+ is expected to offer a 15 percent increase in graphics performance as compared to its predecessor chipset Snapdragon 855. The gaming phone offers 12 GB of RAM, along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Vapour chamber cooling makes a comeback.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 comes with an upgraded 120-Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone does not have any notch and features bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240 Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49 ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 25W fast charging. On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes 48 MP and 13 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera for selfies. ROG Phone 2 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.