Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 prices slashed in India by up to Rs 1,000

Asus Max M1 has got a price drop of Rs 1,000 and is now selling at a starting price of Rs 5,999.


tech2 News StaffDec 13, 2019 10:13:57 IST

Asus has announced a price drop for three of its smartphones that include Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, and Max M1. These smartphones are now available on discounted prices on Flipkart.

It has not yet been confirmed if this price drop will be applicable to offline stores as well.

Asus Max Pro M1

Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, Asus Max Pro M1 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is now selling at a price point of Rs 8,499. This variant was launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999. Launched at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 11,499. Prices were slashed for this phone earlier, making it Rs 8,499, Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively.

As per the company tweet, the starting price of this phone has been slashed by Rs 500 from its previous price.

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 prices slashed in India by up to Rs 1,000

Asus Max Pro M1.


Asus Max M2

Asus Max M2 was launched in two storage variants last year —  3 GB of RAM + 32 GB storage variant at Rs 9,999, and 4 GB RAM+ 64 GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 11,999. These storage variants are now selling at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 each. The smartphone is available in three colour options — Black, blue, silver.

According to the company, the starting price of the smartphone is down by Rs 500 from its earlier price.

Asus Max M1

This smartphone comes in just one variant that has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It was launched at a price of Rs 7,499 and currently, it is selling at Rs 5,999. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC which is clocked at 1.4 GHz. As per the company, Asus Max M1 has got the biggest price drop of Rs 1,000 on its previous price.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


