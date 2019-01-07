tech2 News Staff

Asus has started a new trend at CES 2019 with the launch of its ZenBook S13 laptop. Instead of taking the usual alternative approach to thinner bezels by moving the camera below the display, Asus decided to add a notch on the bezel itself, leaving its display clean and notch-less.

The ZenBook S13 laptop features a reverse notch, which means the usual notch that eats up into smartphone displays has been inverted and now adds a bump on the bezel instead. The display remains clean and the bezels remain ultra-thin save for the small bump at the top which honestly does not look all that bad considering that it's on a laptop (and not a smartphone). This reduces the need for placing the webcam in odd places, like in the keyboard (Huawei MateBook X Pro) or below the display (2018 Dell XPS 13) that ends up looking into your nostrils or your body instead of your face.

As for those bezels, they are pretty slim at just 2.5 mm on the left and right sides with Asus claiming a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The internals includes an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 chipsets, with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

What's cooler is the presence of discrete graphics. Asus has managed to cram in Nvidia's GeForce MX 150 GPU which should let users game at low resolutions. Huawei's MateBook X Pro also featured a GeForce MX 150 GPU inside.

There are the usual USB-C ports a single USB-A port and a slot for reading microSD cards. The usual fingerprint reader is also embedded into the trackpad and the laptop comes with Windows Hello support. The pricing details for the same are not out yet, but Asus has plans to launch the ZenBook S13 in Q1 this year, at least for the US markets reports The Verge.

