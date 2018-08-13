Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 August, 2018 15:29 IST

Asus launches Zenbook Pro 15 in India alongside the Zenbook S and Zenbook 13

The laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores from August 13.

Taiwanese technology company Asus on 13 August unveiled three new models in its popular ZenBook Series in India.

The three laptops — ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) with a starting price of Rs 179,990; ZenBook S (UX391) upwards of Rs 129,990 and ZenBook 13 (UX331) priced at Rs 66,990 and above — will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores from August 13, the company said in a statement.

"We aim to empower our users with luxury that strikes the perfect balance of beauty, functionality and performance. The Zenbook series fits perfectly in the said combination at a good price range," said Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India (PC and Gaming).

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE. Image: Asus

ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) promises to give users a faster and advanced Windows 10 experience, ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful features in a thin and portable frame and ZenBook 13 (UX331) is a compact, portable laptop.

ZenBook Pro Series (UX580) is a professional-grade laptop with "NanoEdge 4K Touch" display with "ScreenPad" technology.

"ScreenPad" combines high-resolution, full-colour auxiliary touchscreen with a touchpad, enhancing workflow and productivity with adaptive functions and context-sensitive tools.

The laptop has 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16 GB RAM, "GeForce GTX 1050 Ti" and 1TB "PCIe x4 SSD".

ZenBook S UX391 is a 13.3-inch laptop, with military-grade toughness. The device has an "ErgoLift" hinge design with 5.5-degree keyboard tilt for better typing, improved cooling airflow and enhanced audio.

The device has Full-HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 512 GB PCIe SSD and up to 13.5 hours battery life.

The 13.9 mm thin ZenBook 13 (UX331) has "Full HD NanoEdge" slim-bezel display, Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM.

