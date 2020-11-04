Wednesday, November 04, 2020Back to
Asus launches special edition ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop in India at Rs 1,99,990

The device is less than 20 mm thin with a magnesium alloy deck and a lid made up of aluminium.


FP TrendingNov 04, 2020 16:26:32 IST

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched a special edition of its ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop in India. The ultra-slim Zephyrus G14-ACRNM is a 14-inch laptop made in collaboration with ACRONYM, a technical apparel design agency. The regular version of the laptop is already available in the country. The Zephyrus G14-ACRNM has been priced at Rs 1,99,990 and is currently on sale via the Asus ROG stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon India and Flipkart.

Featuring an AniMe Matrix LED display, the laptop comes with eight ACRONYM-designed animations that are exclusive to this special release. The keyboard comes with different coloured keys to suit the gaming feature of the laptop. The coloured keys form a shading contrast as the black and white keys are the centre-aligned ones. The surface has been kept carbon black to give the design a sleek feel.

The device is less than 20 mm thin with a magnesium alloy deck and a lid made up of aluminium. These components are aimed at making the product reliable as well as lightweight. It is armed with an 8 core 16 thread AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060- MaxQ GPU thus making the laptop suitable for heavy functioning, be it gaming for long periods of time or video streaming.

As part of the special edition, the gaming laptop will be packed inside a differently designed box that carries an ACRONYM Air pak laptop sleeve. All of these items are reusable and recyclable.

Earlier, in September, ASUS ROG had launched its ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 dual-screen gaming laptop in India. Powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and supporting up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, the product was marketed as one of the most powerful creations of the subsidiary arm of ASUS. The first-ever dual-screen laptop designed especially for gaming had its range starting from Rs 2,79,990 in India.

