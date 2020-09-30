Wednesday, September 30, 2020Back to
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 2,79,990

The device provides up to 48 GB of expandable DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of RAID 0 M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0x4 SSD storage.


FP TrendingSep 30, 2020 12:56:10 IST

Asus has finally launched its ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 dual-screen laptop in India. Touted to be one of the most powerful laptops produced by the company, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is aimed at gaming or content creation. It comes with up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics. The device provides up to 48 GB of expandable DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of RAID 0 M.2 NVMe PCI 3.0x4 SSD storage.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 laptop is priced starting at Rs 2,79,990 in India. The laptop will be available for purchase starting 30 September via e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and through Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

The dual-screen laptop was first announced globally back in April. It was the first-ever dual-screen laptop designed especially for gaming.

While the primary display is a 15.6-inch screen, the secondary screen is a 14.1-inch, 60-Hz touchscreen with a 3840x1100 resolution. It is positioned at the upper half of the keyboard deck. On the other hand, the primary screen comes in two variants. It could either be a 4K 60-Hz panel or a FHD 300-Hz panel. While one is for content creators, the other is clearly for gamers.

Users will be able to monitor both the screens at once as the top edge of the second screen lifts up to a 13-degree angle. Also, the CPU has been built to perfectly execute tasks such as photo editing, 3D rendering, and streaming for long hours at a stretch. The GPU, on the other side, enables high frame rates and incredible realism for more immersive gaming.

The laptop has a 90 Wh battery and charges through a USB-C port that also supports Thunderbolt 3. It also has connectivity support for an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm microphone jack, a 3.5mm microphone-in/ headphone-out combo jack, and an RJ45 port. Other than ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, Asus has some other dual-screen laptops like the Zenbook Duo and the Zenbook Pro Duo.

