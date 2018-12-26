tech2 News Staff

We can safely say that the new display-hole design is going to be THE trend of 2019. We recently saw Samsung revealing a display-hole camera design on the Galaxy A8s smartphone. This display called Infinity-O by some, punch hole design, display hole by others and it basically involves a camera inside the display. Some rumours also suggest that the Galaxy S10 duo will also sport the same design.

Beating Samsung from a few days was Honor that unveiled the Honor V20 (which will be called Honor View 20 globally) last month, that comes with the display hole design as well. And now, it seems like Asus is joining the team too.

According to a patent found by LetsGoDigital, Asus has filed a patent with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which suggests that Asus is mulling over two new camera designs to achieve a bezel-less display on its phones in 2019.

The first design is a camera hole on the top left corner of the display. In the drawings, you can see, that the anticipated design with the camera hole can offer tiny bezel on top of the display, with the earpiece grille made really thin.

The second design is the Vivo Nex-like pop-up camera design. In the patent design, we see Asus playing around with three possible sizes for the pop-up camera module.

The first model has a small pop-up camera big enough for a single selfie camera, the second one is slightly wider and can accommodate more than a single camera module. The third model has a much wider pop-up, which can likely accommodate multiple sensors for selfies as well as 3D Face recognition.

Now, as exciting as it is to see such a design being adopted by Asus, at the end of the day, this is still a patent, and there is no guarantee if these would see the light of day.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

