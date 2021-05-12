Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus delays the launch of ZenFone 8 series in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Asus India has also cancelled the launch of ROG Flow X13 and a new Zephyrus laptop in India.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2021 13:24:21 IST

Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to have a global launch in the market today. The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip, two new smartphones under the series. Unfortunately, these smartphones will be launched in India at a later date, considering that the country is battling the second COVID-19 wave. Asus’ Business Head for Commercial PC and Smartphone for India, Dinesh Sharma announced the delay in the launch in a tweet. In addition to the smartphone, Asus India was scheduled to launch the ROG Flow X13 and a new Zephyrus laptop in India on 12 May. This launch was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 case surge in India.

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6

“While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19,” he wrote.

Tech lovers across India have supported Asus’ decision. Some Twitter users also took note of the delayed announcement as a confirmation of ZenFone series 8 to be launched in the Indian Market.

The details of specifications and features of the new ZenFone 8 have also been revealed ahead of the launch. The smartphone is said to feature a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung-manufactured E4 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Besides, it is allegedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The smartphone is said to run Android 11-based ZenUI 8 custom skin software that delivers remarkable performance.

Talking of storage, the smartphone is said to have 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is also hinted that the Asus ZenFone 8 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery along with a 30 W fast-charging support.

The 8 GB+256 GB version will cost €750 (approx. Rs 67,000). While the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage will be listed for €800 (approx. Rs 71,500).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SportsTracker

Ace Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar shifted to ICU in Guwahati hospital after contracting COVID

May 03, 2021
Ace Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar shifted to ICU in Guwahati hospital after contracting COVID
30 years since liberalisation, India's fight against poor energy access might get tougher owing to COVID-19 crisis

TheNarrative

30 years since liberalisation, India's fight against poor energy access might get tougher owing to COVID-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

NewsTracker

COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

May 04, 2021
COVID-19 restrictions: Find out which state is under lockdown and for how long

NewsTracker

COVID-19 restrictions: Find out which state is under lockdown and for how long

May 08, 2021
India registers record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in a day

NewsTracker

India registers record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in a day

Apr 29, 2021
Sprinter Yohan Blake urges Indians to stay safe as country battles surge in COVID-19 cases

SportsTracker

Sprinter Yohan Blake urges Indians to stay safe as country battles surge in COVID-19 cases

Apr 28, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021