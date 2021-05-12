FP Trending

Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to have a global launch in the market today. The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip, two new smartphones under the series. Unfortunately, these smartphones will be launched in India at a later date, considering that the country is battling the second COVID-19 wave. Asus’ Business Head for Commercial PC and Smartphone for India, Dinesh Sharma announced the delay in the launch in a tweet. In addition to the smartphone, Asus India was scheduled to launch the ROG Flow X13 and a new Zephyrus laptop in India on 12 May. This launch was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 case surge in India.

While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) May 10, 2021

Tech lovers across India have supported Asus’ decision. Some Twitter users also took note of the delayed announcement as a confirmation of ZenFone series 8 to be launched in the Indian Market.

The details of specifications and features of the new ZenFone 8 have also been revealed ahead of the launch. The smartphone is said to feature a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung-manufactured E4 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Besides, it is allegedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The smartphone is said to run Android 11-based ZenUI 8 custom skin software that delivers remarkable performance.

Talking of storage, the smartphone is said to have 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is also hinted that the Asus ZenFone 8 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery along with a 30 W fast-charging support.

The 8 GB+256 GB version will cost €750 (approx. Rs 67,000). While the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage will be listed for €800 (approx. Rs 71,500).