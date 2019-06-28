Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
Asus 6z' 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 8 GB variants to start selling from 1 July

The Asus 6z starts at a price of Rs 31,999 and competes directly with the OnePlus 7.

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2019 20:03:05 IST

Asus' latest flagship smartphone, the Asus 6z, finally did go sale on Flipkart earlier this week after the Taiwanese company had to go through a major rebranding exercise to get rid of its 'ZenFone' branding.

So far, potential buyers have only been able to buy the base variant of the phone which features 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Well, the company has now clarified that the two other variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage that sells for Rs 39,999 — will be available for the first time on 1 July. Both the variants will be up for grabs only on Flipkart.

Asus 6z 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 8 GB variants to start selling from 1 July

Asus Zenfone 6. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Asus 6Z specifications and features

The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 1,080x  2,340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Asus 6Z is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

(Also Read: Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships)

In terms of camera, it is equipped with a motorised rotating camera of 48 MP primary sensor coupled with 13 MP secondary ultra wide angle camera. Unlike many premium smartphones, this phone does not have an in display fingerprint sensor instead, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

Asus 6Z houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Want to know more about the Asus 6z? Head over to our detailed review of the phone here.

