Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India plans to introduce new law to ban Bitcoin, other private cryptocurrencies

The Bill also aims to outlaw all private cryptocurrencies in India but provides for some provisions to use cryptocurrency technologies.


TechSamvadFeb 01, 2021 18:21:42 IST

On 29 January 2021, in circular number 2,022, in the ‘E’ new bills section under Legislative business, the Indian government proposed a new bill. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 as named by the government will “create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.” The Bill also aims to outlaw all private cryptocurrencies in India but provides for some provisions to support and use the underlying cryptocurrency technologies.

The agenda read that it will "prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses," the agenda said.

The panel also asked the government to consider the launch of an official government-backed digital currency in India, to function like bank notes, through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The issue is expected to be taken up in the fifth session of the 17th Lok Sabha, 2021.

India plans to introduce new law to ban Bitcoin, other private cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

In April 2018, the RBI directed financial institutions to cut all ties with individuals or firms trading with virtual currencies such as Bitcoin within three months. For those trading with digital currency, the commission further proposed a prison sentence of up to 10 years and substantial penalties.

(Also Read: Draft bill proposes 10-year non-bailable jail term for dealing in cryptocurrency)

However, in 2020, the Supreme Court allowed banks to control exchanges and traders' cryptocurrency transactions, overturning a central bank prohibition on such transactions that had come as a significant blow to the booming industry.

(Also Read: Cryptocurrency Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 barrier for the first time ever while ethereum and XRP also gain)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google removes finance-based mobile applications from Play store after RBI red flag

Jan 21, 2021
Google removes finance-based mobile applications from Play store after RBI red flag
RBI likely to maintain status quo on benchmark interest rate in next monetary policy, say experts

NewsTracker

RBI likely to maintain status quo on benchmark interest rate in next monetary policy, say experts

Feb 01, 2021
CoinSwitch Kuber raises $15 million from Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, Kunal Shah and others

CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch Kuber raises $15 million from Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, Kunal Shah and others

Jan 21, 2021
India's GDP within striking distance of attaining 'positive growth', says RBI

NewsTracker

India's GDP within striking distance of attaining 'positive growth', says RBI

Jan 21, 2021
RBI grade B recruitment 2021: Online applications open for 322 posts on rbi.gov.in; apply before 15 Feb

NewsTracker

RBI grade B recruitment 2021: Online applications open for 322 posts on rbi.gov.in; apply before 15 Feb

Jan 28, 2021
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification on application process out soon at rbi.org.in

NewsTracker

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification on application process out soon at rbi.org.in

Jan 25, 2021

science

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout gives UK rare win in battling COVID-19 despite delays, mixed messages

Feb 01, 2021
Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Rocket Launch

Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Feb 01, 2021
Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021