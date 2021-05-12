Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
Apple's upcoming MacBook/MacBook Air renders hint at all-new desktop design, two USB-C ports and more

The laptops might come in seven colour options including blue, yellow, pink, silver, purple and green.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2021 11:24:36 IST

Apple recently launched a 24-inch iMac in seven colour options. Now, rumour has it that the Cupertino-based company is likely to launch its upcoming MacBook/MacBook Air lineup with an all-new flat desktop design accompanied by white bezels. Jon Prosser, a YouTuber along with a leakster Ian Zelbo shared a few renders of the upcoming MacBook series. Going by the renders, the laptops are likely to come in seven colour options including blue, yellow, pink, silver, purple and green, just like the newly launched iMac.

MacBook render. Image: YouTube/ Jon Prosser

MacBook render. Image: YouTube/ Jon Prosser

The MacBook models are expected to feature a USB-C port on the sides and two rubber feet at the bottom to help it with thermal management. The upcoming MacBook is likely to be powered by the next-gen M2 chipset. The renders further reveal white colour bezels and a front camera placed in the centre of the top bezel. The size of the screen is still unknown.

As for the keyboard, it is expected to sport a Touch ID sensor embedded in one of the keys whereas the rest of the keyboard comes with a usual layout including the trackpad.

