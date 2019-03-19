tech2 News Staff

While we all were hoping to see the new generation of iPads being unveiled at the 25 March event, Apple surprised everyone on Monday with a relatively quiet release of the iPad Mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air.

Somehow though, the release of the iPads and Tim Cook's (aka Tim Apple) tweet about the same quickly turned into a meme-fest!

To make the release of the iPad official, Cook posted a tweet earlier yesterday, with a picture of him holding the iPad in one hand and the Apple Pencil in the other. Meanwhile, in pretty cursive letters, the iPad read, "Hello".

And that 'hello' is where it all started. Twitterati saw that as a canvas to play with their memes on, and they did. Thank you, online photo editing tools!

It's also nice to see how the love for memes brings the Twitterverse together. Templates were shared!

Here's a template for all you people who want to make a funnier one: pic.twitter.com/gRkEL6mJkU — plz_username (@Dimensioner) March 18, 2019

