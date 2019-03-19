tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 10:16:55 IST
While we all were hoping to see the new generation of iPads being unveiled at the 25 March event, Apple surprised everyone on Monday with a relatively quiet release of the iPad Mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air.
Somehow though, the release of the iPads and Tim Cook's (aka Tim Apple) tweet about the same quickly turned into a meme-fest!
To make the release of the iPad official, Cook posted a tweet earlier yesterday, with a picture of him holding the iPad in one hand and the Apple Pencil in the other. Meanwhile, in pretty cursive letters, the iPad read, "Hello".
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2019
And that 'hello' is where it all started. Twitterati saw that as a canvas to play with their memes on, and they did. Thank you, online photo editing tools!
— Dan (@Coronux) March 18, 2019
— ❗️VAN (@ivn_yaboy) March 18, 2019
— Elijah Ciali (@elijahciali) March 18, 2019
— AyeeGodzilla シ (@Bluezillaa) March 18, 2019
— oneblik (@sashadejbakhsh) March 18, 2019
(Due to high prices) pic.twitter.com/AhnzsLTP0c
— George Elsham (@GeorgeElsham) March 18, 2019
— Kitze (@thekitze) March 18, 2019
Hi Tim. pic.twitter.com/cHNx7FdZi0
— plz_username (@Dimensioner) March 18, 2019
It's also nice to see how the love for memes brings the Twitterverse together. Templates were shared!
Here's a template for all you people who want to make a funnier one: pic.twitter.com/gRkEL6mJkU
— plz_username (@Dimensioner) March 18, 2019
