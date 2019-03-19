Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

While Apple was quietly releasing new iPads, Twitter was doing some serious meme-ing on the side.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 10:16:55 IST

While we all were hoping to see the new generation of iPads being unveiled at the 25 March event, Apple surprised everyone on Monday with a relatively quiet release of the iPad Mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air.

Somehow though, the release of the iPads and Tim Cook's (aka Tim Apple) tweet about the same quickly turned into a meme-fest!

Apples Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

The new 7.9-inch iPad mini. Image: Twitter/Tim Cook

To make the release of the iPad official, Cook posted a tweet earlier yesterday, with a picture of him holding the iPad in one hand and the Apple Pencil in the other. Meanwhile, in pretty cursive letters, the iPad read, "Hello".

And that 'hello' is where it all started. Twitterati saw that as a canvas to play with their memes on, and they did. Thank you, online photo editing tools!

It's also nice to see how the love for memes brings the Twitterverse together. Templates were shared!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

iPad

Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil support from Rs 34,900 onwards

Mar 18, 2019
Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil support from Rs 34,900 onwards
Donald Trump 'forgets' Apple CEO's name, calls him Tim Apple; Twitter reacts

Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'forgets' Apple CEO's name, calls him Tim Apple; Twitter reacts

Mar 07, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook changes his name on Twitter after Donald Trump goof up

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes his name on Twitter after Donald Trump goof up

Mar 10, 2019
Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Tim Cook

Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Mar 08, 2019
Apple launches a TV ad campaign promoting its stance on data privacy

Apple

Apple launches a TV ad campaign promoting its stance on data privacy

Mar 15, 2019
Twitter will soon let you subscribe to conversations without commenting, liking

Twitter

Twitter will soon let you subscribe to conversations without commenting, liking

Mar 18, 2019

science

First global scientific eating plan for people, environment forgets the world's poor

Planetary diet

First global scientific eating plan for people, environment forgets the world's poor

Mar 19, 2019
We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Creativity in Science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Mar 18, 2019
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019