Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 July, 2018 18:18 IST

Apple's new MacBook Pro keyboard features a silicone strip to make it quieter

Apple is in the midst of many class action lawsuits for their debacle with the butterfly switches.

It took Apple years to admit that its "butterfly switches" were defective and subsequently launch an extended repair program to try and contain the issue. Just recently Apple announced their new MacBook Pro lineup with third-generation butterfly switches and not a lot has changed it seems.

The 2018 MacBook Pro features a thin rubberized layer under its keycaps. Image: iFixit

The 2018 MacBook Pro features a thin rubberized layer under its keycaps. Image: iFixit

To sum up on what we're talking about here is what iFixit's Sam Lionheart calls Apple's "silent scheme to fix their keyboard reliability issues". A teardown of the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro's confirms what Apple had told The Verge. All that has changed with this generation of butterfly switches are that they are quieter than last years switches. How may you ask?

Apple has added a thin silicone strip below each key to make them more silent. The flexible silicone enclosure will also ensure up to a point that dust particles and food crumbles don't enter the keys. This does not come across as a surprise, however, since Apple did patent this mechanism back in March in an attempt to “prevent and/or alleviate contaminant ingress.”

As pointed out in the iFixit post, Apple is in the midst of multiple class action lawsuits for their debacle with the butterfly switches so they cannot just blatantly come out and say that the silicone layer fixes all issues. That's because it would amount to Apple owning up that there was an issue in the first place.

Nobody is yet to put the new keys through its paces to see whether what comes across as the perfect cover-up mechanism by Apple is actually any good against dust. But we do expect to find out over time whether Apple is taking the issue seriously enough to have tried to fix the issue, even though it can't openly state it.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

2018 Apple MacBook Pro announced, supports new keyboard and latest Intel CPUs

Jul 12, 2018

MacBook

Now that it's been updated, is Apple's MacBook Pro finally worth buying again?

Jul 12, 2018

Apple

Thieves make off with $27,000 worth of products from California Apple Store

Jul 12, 2018

Blackmagic Design

Apple and BlackMagic Design have designed and launched a $699 eGPU for the Mac

Jul 13, 2018

Apple Updates

Apple could launch three iPhones, 11-inch iPad Pro, new Watch this fall: Report

Jul 12, 2018

Apple Maps

Apple rebuilding its Maps platform using data collected by iPhones, cars

Jul 01, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Cancer cells re-engineered with CRISPR to destroy other tumour cells

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018