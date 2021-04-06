Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple’s new iMac to reportedly feature a 32-inch display, to house next-gen silicon chips

The iMac is expected to feature a 32-inch screen as the current ones are available in two variants – 21.5-inch and 27-inch.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2021 10:32:50 IST

Apple’s new redesigned iMac will reportedly have a bigger display. The details were leaked by a tipster who goes by the name ‘L0vetodream.’ In the tweet (via MacRumors), the tipster stated that the “‌iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.” It is expected that the upcoming iMac will have a 32-inch screen as the current ones are available in two variants - 21.5-inch and 27-inch. In the month of March, the company had discontinued two configurations of 21.5-inch iMac Pro, which include 512 GH and 1TB models. The reason behind this move is not known.

The report added the upcoming offering by the US-based company will house the next-generation Apple silicon chips.

Earlier, another tipster Jon Prosser had stated that Apple will introduce iMac 2021 models in five colour options. Jon added that the colour options will include - Sky Blue, Space Grey, Silver, Rose Gold and Green. He leaked the information via a video on the YouTube channel FrontTech.

Jon further stated that with the colour options Apple will try to make an emotional connection with the iMacs that were rolled out in grape, blueberry, tangerine, lime and strawberry colours.

Meanwhile, Apple will be hosting the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) virtually for the second year in a row. The event will be held from 7 June till 11 June. It will provide an insight into the future of iPadOS, tvOS, iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple and autonomous vehicles an ideal match, hints company chief Tim Cook

Apr 06, 2021
Apple and autonomous vehicles an ideal match, hints company chief Tim Cook
Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Apple

Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Apple Music

Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Mar 26, 2021
Epic Games files complaint against Apple to UK watchdog for alleged 'monopolistic practices'

Epic Games

Epic Games files complaint against Apple to UK watchdog for alleged 'monopolistic practices'

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Arcade gets 30 news games including Backgammon, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail and more

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade gets 30 news games including Backgammon, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail and more

Apr 06, 2021
Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: Expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more

Apple WWDC 2021

Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: Expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more

Mar 31, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021