Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: Expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more

Apple is likely to tease the much-rumoured mixed-reality headset at the event this year.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2021 10:49:09 IST

Apple has announced that it will host an online-only Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 from 7-11 June. According to the company, just like last year, the event will be free for all the developers. At WWDC 2021, Apple will "will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS". Apple has announced a Swiss Student Challenge for young developers. To participate in the challenge, students need to create an "interactive scene in Swift Playgrounds that can be experienced within three minutes". For the unversed, Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac. This assignment needs to be submitted before 19 April.

Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on 7 June: Expected to announce iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more

Apple WWDC will take place from 7 June to 11 June. Image: Apple

Apple WWDC 2021: What to expect

At the event, Apple is likely to announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and tvOS 15. This year, the company is also planning to announce hardware targeted for developers.

As per a statement by Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

According to a report by MacRumours, Apple is expected to announce new Apple Silicone Macs. A 9to5 Google report suggests that Apple might also tease a much-rumoured mixed-reality headset at the event. According to the report, the headset is likely to launch as soon as 2022 and the developers will need to work on new games and apps prior to the launch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Natalie Portman inks first look deal with Apple TV+ via production company MountainA

Mar 18, 2021
Natalie Portman inks first look deal with Apple TV+ via production company MountainA
Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Apple

Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Apple Music

Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Mar 26, 2021
Epic Games files complaint against Apple to UK watchdog for alleged 'monopolistic practices'

Epic Games

Epic Games files complaint against Apple to UK watchdog for alleged 'monopolistic practices'

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Maps will now show the location of COVID-19 vaccine centres in the US

Apple Maps

Apple Maps will now show the location of COVID-19 vaccine centres in the US

Mar 19, 2021
Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in Apple TV's series adaptation of The Essex Serpent

BuzzPatrol

Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in Apple TV's series adaptation of The Essex Serpent

Mar 17, 2021

science

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021