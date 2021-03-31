tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced that it will host an online-only Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 from 7-11 June. According to the company, just like last year, the event will be free for all the developers. At WWDC 2021, Apple will "will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS". Apple has announced a Swiss Student Challenge for young developers. To participate in the challenge, students need to create an "interactive scene in Swift Playgrounds that can be experienced within three minutes". For the unversed, Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac. This assignment needs to be submitted before 19 April.

Apple WWDC 2021: What to expect

At the event, Apple is likely to announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and tvOS 15. This year, the company is also planning to announce hardware targeted for developers.

As per a statement by Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

According to a report by MacRumours, Apple is expected to announce new Apple Silicone Macs. A 9to5 Google report suggests that Apple might also tease a much-rumoured mixed-reality headset at the event. According to the report, the headset is likely to launch as soon as 2022 and the developers will need to work on new games and apps prior to the launch.