It's not even a week since the iPhone XS and XS Max started to flood the Indian markets and have already cropped themselves with issues worrying the newly iPhone buyers.

The iPhone X, which was released last year was the most expensive phone of that time, was also riddled with bugs.

There seem to be two major issues that have brought into attention: Beauty-gate and Charging-gate.

The charging gate issue causes the iPhones and iPad devices to refuse to charge the device if the screen is not woken up. You can check this out in the video below.

The charging gate issue has been experienced and confirmed by a lot of users and it seems that Apple has slyly dropped a response for it.

Apple has released its iOS 12.1 Beta 2 update today. The software has come out without no official release notes, but according to iMore's Rene Ritchie, the new iOS 12.1 Beta 2 has come with the fix that can dispel all the charging woes away.

Today’s iOS 12.1 beta includes a fix for the charging issue some people were experiencing with iPhone and iPad. With it, no more delay or uncertainty about charging. You’ll be back to just plugging it in and getting power. (Pretty much what I said in my video yesterday.) — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 2, 2018

According to the tip-off, the iOS 12.1 Beta 2 will allow the iPhone and iPads to charge normally. But don't get excited so fast as even though iMore's Rene Ritchie's tweet talks about the update coming in, there is no news on when it'll come in. There is a speculation of the update to roll out sometime with iPhone XR which might be in late October.

iOS 11.1 was released on November 9, 2017. iOS 10.1 on October 24, 2016. iOS 9.1 on October 21, 2015. iOS 8.1 on October 20, 2014. So, I’m hoping iPhone XR launch time? https://t.co/7X0TEJNtvE — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 2, 2018

Our heartfelt condolences are with you who have already dropped Rs 1 lakh on the new iPhone XS and XS Max devices. May the iOS update roll out soon.