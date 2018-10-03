Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 13:59 IST

Apple's latest iOS 12.1 beta update promises to fix the 'charge-gate' issue

The Apple iOS 12.1 beta 2 software has come out without no official release notes.

It's not even a week since the iPhone XS and XS Max started to flood the Indian markets and have already cropped themselves with issues worrying the newly iPhone buyers.

The iPhone X, which was released last year was the most expensive phone of that time, was also riddled with bugs.

The IPhone XS and XS Max feature Apple's brand new A12 Bionic chip and larger OLED displays.

There seem to be two major issues that have brought into attention: Beauty-gate and Charging-gate.

The charging gate issue causes the iPhones and iPad devices to refuse to charge the device if the screen is not woken up. You can check this out in the video below.

The charging gate issue has been experienced and confirmed by a lot of users and it seems that Apple has slyly dropped a response for it.

Apple has released its iOS 12.1 Beta 2 update today. The software has come out without no official release notes, but according to iMore's Rene Ritchie, the new iOS 12.1 Beta 2 has come with the fix that can dispel all the charging woes away.

According to the tip-off, the iOS 12.1 Beta 2 will allow the iPhone and iPads to charge normally. But don't get excited so fast as even though iMore's Rene Ritchie's tweet talks about the update coming in, there is no news on when it'll come in. There is a speculation of the update to roll out sometime with iPhone XR which might be in late October.

Our heartfelt condolences are with you who have already dropped Rs 1 lakh on the new iPhone XS and XS Max devices. May the iOS update roll out soon.

Moto One Power review

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

