Apple today announced a shiny new red coloured variant of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in both 64 GB and 256 GB variants, beginning at a price of Rs 67,940.

Both new variants will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers in India in May 2018 with pre-orders beginning on 10 April after 6 pm (IST). The (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition variants of the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will join the space grey, silver and gold variants which are already available in stores and online.

In terms of design, the new iPhone 8 variants get a glass enclosure that we saw on the regular iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The only new addition here is that unique bright red finish with a matching aluminium band. As for features and internals, the new variants sport the exact same internals of the regular iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple launched last September.

Now, though Apple did not announce a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X, it did unveil a new Leather Folio for the its tenth anniversary iPhone, which will be available in Apple Authorised Resellers at a price of Rs 7,900. The Leather Folio will also join other (PRODUCT)RED accessories that Apple currently offers, including the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones and other accessories for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

For the uninitiated, RED is an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa and Apple has in the past partnered with the group to launch red coloured variants of products. This is also not the first (PRODUCT)RED iPhone by Apple. Back in March 2017, Apple had announced the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED edition and before that as well we have seen several more Apple products such as the iPod and iPad also in red colour variants.

Commenting on Apple partnership and continued support to (RED), CEO Deborah Dugan at the launch said, "The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies."