tech2 News Staff

Back in December 2017, Apple introduced an iPhone battery replacement programme in India, wherein out-of-warranty iPhone's batteries could be replaced at a reduced price of Rs 1,995, instead of the previously charged cost of around Rs 6,500. That's an almost 30 percent reduction in the cost. Today, 31 December, is the last day to avail this offer.

If you still have an old iPhone lying around that could do with a new battery, you need to act quickly on it. The programme covers iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE. The programme was also extended to the newer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

To avail the service, your iPhone does not necessarily have to be under warranty, however, major physical damage to the phone might get you out of the programme.

If you want to know your iPhone's battery health, head to Settings > Battery > Battery Health, which will display the maximum capacity of your phone's battery. You can avail this service at your nearest Apple retail store or Apple Authorised Service Provider.

Apple had announced the battery replacement programme after it admitted that it was slowing down the performance of older iPhone models. Apple said that the slowdown was due to the power management feature that came with an iOS 10 update. Called Battery Health, the feature was introduced to check phone shutdowns owing to faulty batteries.

