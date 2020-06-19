Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with 120Hz refresh rate display

The iPhone 12 lineup models are expected to be thinner than their predecessor iPhone 11 models.


FP TrendingJun 19, 2020 09:56:37 IST

Apple's next iPhone models ― iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – are expected to come with 120 Hz refresh rate screens.

As per a list tweeted by founder and CEO of Display Supply chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young, along with the upcoming iPhone models, Asus ROG Phone 2, Huawei Mate 40, Vivo X50 Pro Plus, Xiaomi Poco X2 and all of the Samsung-branded flagship handsets will have 120 Hz screens.

iPhone 11

According to a report by TechRadar, the Chinese news site Kuaibao mentioned information from supply chain channels suggests that the whole range of phones will be thinner than its predecessor iPhone 11 range. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in at 7.4mm (down from 8.1mm on the iPhone 11 Pro Max).

The report mentions that the battery sizes of both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be more than 4.400 mAh.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 3,046 mAh battery and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by a 3,969 mAh cell.

GSMArena mentioned a report by Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives saying that the iPhone 12 will not have headphones in the retail package.

This will in a way enhance the sale of AirPod and could lead to an additional 20 million AirPods units moved.

Apple may delay the launch of the iPhone 12 series by at least two months. The smartphones under the upcoming iPhone series are now expected to arrive in the month of November instead of the traditional mid-September timeline.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


