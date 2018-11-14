Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 14 November, 2018 08:49 IST

Apple iPad Pro pre-order kicks off in India today, pricing starts at Rs 71,900

The iPad Pro 2018 will be at Authorised Apple resellers, Maple, Unicorn Crore and Amazon.

At an event in New York last month, Apple announced the new iPad Pro lineup, which goes up for pre-order in India today. The iPad Pro is priced starting Rs 71,900, and its shipping will kick off by 16 November. The 12.9-inch version with the same configuration will be available for Rs 89,900.

Additionally, the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch will also be available in a 1TB WiFi + Cellular configuration for Rs 1,53,900 and Rs 1,71,900 respectively.

The iPad Pro 2018 will be available in Silver and Space Gray colours at Authorised Apple resellers, Maple, Unicorn India and Amazon across India.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

Apple will also be selling the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio for Rs 10,900 and Rs 15,900 respectively.

The new iPad Pro comes in two models, one with an 11-inch display, and other with a 12.9-inch one. Both the models, however, feature Face ID and a brand-new A12X Bionic chip. The new iPad Pro models also make use of Liquid Retina Display, which was first introduced on the recently launched iPhone XR.

The 11-inch iPad Pro weighs in at 468 grams and measures 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm.

The 12-inch iPad Pro weighs in at 631 grams and measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm.

Both iPads have grown smaller in terms of overall size, but pack in bigger displays than their predecessors and the same four speaker set up for audio but adds 5 microphones.

As for the specifications, both new iPad Pro models feature a brand-new 7 nm A12X Bionic chipset that is a lot more powerful than the previous A10X chipset on the older models.

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage options.

The new iPads feature a 12 MP camera with a f/1.8 aperture at the back and a 7 MP TrueDepth camera at the front which also takes care of the authentication using Face ID.

As for connectivity, Apple for the first time ever replaced its proprietary lighting port with a USB Type-C connector. This now allows the new iPad Pro models to connect with displays, cameras and other devices, which should in theory make work easier for those who use it as a productivity tool as opposed to a media consumption device.

There’s Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0 on all models while the Cellular models offer a Nano SIM slot and an eSIM as well like the new iPhones launched this year.

As for power, the 11-inch iPad Pro model is powered by a Built-in 29.37-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery while the 12.9-inch model is powered by a 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Apple

Apple expected to unveil facial recognition feature for its Mac and iPads

Oct 30, 2018

Type-C Bullet headphones

OnePlus’ new USB Type C Bullet headphones go on sale, priced at Rs 1,490

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart sees bumper festive sale; Amazon receives orders from customers from over 99% of pin codes in the country

Nov 06, 2018

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

Nov 12, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins 2 Nov: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi TV and more

Oct 31, 2018

Great India Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X, more

Nov 02, 2018

science

ISRO Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on schedule for liftoff today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018