Apple's iOS 14.2 brings FaceTime 1080p support for iPhone 8 and later models

When it comes to using FaceTime HD, the only advantage of the iPhone 12 series is support for the HD resolution over both Wi-Fi and 5G.


FP TrendingDec 04, 2020 13:04:15 IST

When Apple released iOS 14.2 in November, it did not mention adding support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 and later devices. However, according to a report in MacRumors that cited Portuguese website MacMagazine, Apple has quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR following the release of the iOS 14.2. According to the report, prior to the release of iOS 14.2, Apple did not list FaceTime HD (1080p) video calls on its iPhone XR pages, but made the addition the week following the debit.

The report adds that when it comes to using FaceTime HD, the only advantage of the iPhone 12 series is support for the resolution over both Wi-Fi and 5G.

Apple now explicitly states that FaceTime HD (1080p) over Wi-Fi is available on all models including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Apple iOS 14.2 update that was released in November, brought with it several enhancements and new features that were brought to make changes to the 'core experience' of the iPhone.

One of the most highlighted additions was the introduction of over 100 new emoji and the launch of 8 wallpapers. These will be available in both light and dark mode versions.

The iOS software update also worked on issues regarding the camera viewfinder, keyboard, apps on the home screen, voice memo recordings getting interrupted by incoming calls and screen turning black during Netflix video playback etc.

