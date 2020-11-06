FP Trending

Apple has started rolling out the latest software updates for its iPhones and iPads, tvOS, laptops and smartwatches. It has released an iOS 14.2 update that brings several enhancements and new features to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The older models have received the iOS 12.4.9 version. According to the firm, the recent update aims to bring about changes to the “core experience” of the iPhone. This has been done with the launch of new widgets on the home screen of the smartphones, new provision where apps get automatically organized with the App Library and a compact design for phone calls and using Siri.

One of the most highlighted additions is the introduction of over 100 new emoji. From animals to more diverse faces, from household objects to gender-inclusive emoji, users will be able to make their conversations more lucid. Also, the new update has seen the launch of 8 wallpapers. These will be available in both light and dark mode versions. Using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, now people will be able to detect people nearby with Magnifier.

Earlier, Apple had accepted that MagSafe chargers can leave an impression on back covers after use. With the latest update, the firm is bringing support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe.

The AirPods have received an optimised battery charging feature to better battery life. Also, now headphones will be getting audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing. HomePod and HomePod mini are getting intercom support that can be connected with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or CarPlay.

The iOS software update has also worked on issues regarding the camera viewfinder, keyboard, apps on the home screen, voice memo recordings getting interrupted by incoming calls, screen turning black during Netflix video playback and other such problems. Issues of Apple Cash failing to send or receive money when asked via Siri and Apple Watch app unexpectedly closing when opened have been also fixed.