Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 21:59 IST

Apple’s AR dream is still a couple of years away, claims noted analyst

Apple will delay the rollout of its full AR suite for when the technical elements are in place.

Apple first introduced ARKit a couple of years ago at its annual WWDC event. ARKit, as the name suggests, allows developers to develop apps that take advantage of the augmented reality capabilities of Apple’s iPhones. According to noted Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, the right hardware will not be available until at least 2020.

Apple was rumoured to use Time-of-Flight 3D sensors on the rear of its 2019 iPhones. These sensors essentially fire off a laser and measure the time it takes for the light to bounce off a surface. This will give depth data which will help in mapping out an environment. The Face ID sensor on the iPhone X uses an entirely different approach, where the sensors bathe your face in Infra-red laser light and measure the distortion of each laser to map the face.

Apple ARKit allows developers to take advantage iOS' inbuilt AR support. Image: Apple

Apple ARKit allows developers to take advantage of iOS' inbuilt AR support. Image: Apple

The dual rear cameras on the back of Apple’s iPhones are already capable of capturing the necessary depth data for photos and some basic AR functionality, but the ToF sensors will be required for enabling a more precise AR experience.

According to MacRumours, who saw a note by Kuo to investors, Apple will delay the rollout of its full AR experience for when all the necessary technical elements are in place.

At a minimum, this would require ToF sensors with adequate range, 5G connectivity for AR glasses and also a “more powerful Apple Map database”.

In other news, Apple’s Special Event, where we’re expecting to see a trio of new iPhones and new Watches, will begin at 10.30 pm today. Tune into our live blog for more updates.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Apple 2018

Apple analyst Kuo predicts iPad Pro with USB-C, MacBook with Touch ID and more

Sep 11, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone XC

Apple iPhone XR/XC may launch in colourful variants as per SIM tray image leaks

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple might make wearable devices, buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

Aug 30, 2018

Apple

Apple event: Here's all that's expected to be announced at today's iPhone launch

Sep 10, 2018

iPhone XC

Rumoured iPhone XC with 6.1-inch display may come in red, navy blue, and white

Sep 10, 2018

science

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018