Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's App Store, Apple Pay targeted by EU antitrust regulators

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Apple is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators over its App Store and mobile payment system Apple Pay as the bloc turns up the heat on gatekeepers of online platforms on which thousands of companies depend for business. The European Commission said its investigation would look into Apple's requirement forcing app developers to sell to customers using its own in-app purchase system and rules preventing them from informing users of cheaper products elsewhere. The investigation will also cover all apps which compete with Apple in Europe, which could be icloud and gaming apps, following informal information received by regulators.


ReutersJun 17, 2020 00:17:02 IST

Apples App Store, Apple Pay targeted by EU antitrust regulators

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Apple is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators over its App Store and mobile payment system Apple Pay as the bloc turns up the heat on gatekeepers of online platforms on which thousands of companies depend for business.

The European Commission said its investigation would look into Apple's requirement forcing app developers to sell to customers using its own in-app purchase system and rules preventing them from informing users of cheaper products elsewhere.

The investigation will also cover all apps which compete with Apple in Europe, which could be icloud and gaming apps, following informal information received by regulators.

The probe followed Swedish music streaming service Spotify's complaint last year, which said Apple was unfairly restricting rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music. Another gripe was the 30% fee levied on app developers.

Spotify welcomed the EU move. A smaller rival filed a similar grievance related to e-books and audiobooks in March this year.

"It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The second case focuses on Apple's terms and conditions on how its mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and also the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

Regulators are also concerned that Apple Pay, launched in 2014 as the company diversified from sales of devices like iPhones and iPads, is the only mobile payment service allowed to use the "tap and go" functionality on iPhones.

Apple was critical of the EU investigation.

"It's disappointing the European Commission is advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

"We don't think that's right — we want to maintain a level playing field where anyone with determination and a great idea can succeed."

(Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Jun 03, 2020
Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing
U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Newstracker

U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Jun 03, 2020
Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Newstracker

Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Jun 03, 2020
Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Newstracker

Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Jun 03, 2020
Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Newstracker

Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Jun 03, 2020
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Newstracker

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020