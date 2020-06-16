tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced that its App Store is responsible for $519 billion estimated total billings and sales of both physical products and services and digital goods last year. The data is based on an independent study conducted by Analysis Group.

According to Apple, the App Store, launched in 2008, currently comprises almost 2 million apps and is visited by half a billion people each week across 175 countries.

Apple revealed that m-commerce apps gave the majority of sales of $268 million. This category includes retail apps like Target and Best Buy as well as apps working as virtual marketplaces and sell physical goods, such as Etsy.

Traveling apps like Expedia and United accounted for $57 million, whereas ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft accounted for $40 billion in sales. Apple added that food delivering apps like DoorDash and Grubhub made $31 million in sales.

Digital goods and services segment that includes apps for music and video streaming, fitness, education, ebooks and audiobooks, news and magazines, and dating services and so on comprised of $61 billion billings and sales. Notable games of this category include Mario Kart Tour and Sky: Children of the Light.

Apple revealed that In-app advertising sales comprised of $45 million, of which 44 percent was derived from games.