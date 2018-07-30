Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 21:16 IST

Apple's affordable LCD iPhone and premium iPhone X Plus dummies leaked on Twitter

Both leaked images show the iPhone X Plus in silver and the 6.1-inch iPhone in space grey.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone model later this September, but as we inch closer to the launch date, more leaks are beginning to surface. Now, images of what are claimed to be dummy units of two of the three expected new iPhone models have shown up online.

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Popular tipster Ben Geskin has just shared images of what he claims to dummy units of the more premium 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. The images don't really give us anything new to geek out on but do confirm older reports which said that the 6.1-inch iPhone would feature a single-lens setup while the premium iPhone X Plus would get a dual-lens camera setup.

iPhone dummies in images . Image: Slashleaks

iPhone dummies in images . Image: Slashleaks

Similar to the images revealed by Geskin, a report by Slashleaks also revealed an image which shows the back of the same two models. Both images show the iPhone X Plus in silver and the 6.1-inch iPhone in Space Grey. while these are colours we've seen earlier on iPhones, this year's affordable iPhone is expected to arrive in a number of colour including yellow, orange, blue and others. As for the premium iPhone X successor and iPhone X Plus, a new gold colour variant is expected to be made available.

iPhone dummies leaked by Twitter tipster Ben Geskin. Image: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

iPhone dummies leaked by Twitter tipster Ben Geskin. Image: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

While we cannot gauge much from the images but earlier reports suggested that the premium 6.5-inch iPhone will feature a stainless steel body while the cheaper iPhone will feature an aluminium frame.

A confirmation is yet to arrive from Apple, but this year's iPhone lineup is expected to be announced sometime in September. However, there are rumours that the 6.1-inch iPhone will be available for the masses to purchase only a month later in October. So we might have to wait and see what happens.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

also see

iPhone

Apple iPhone 9 Plus case renders show that its the biggest iPhone yet

Jul 17, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 leaked case renders reveal notched display and single-lens camera

Jul 16, 2018

wireless charging

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Jul 27, 2018

Apple

Chinese manufacturer BOE aims to supply Apple with OLED display panels in future

Jul 23, 2018

Apple

A sized down iPad Pro 2018 may come without a headphone jack, say reports

Jul 29, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018