Apple had earlier announced the 'cheese grater'-styled Mac Pro at its WWDC 2019 keynote back in June. At that moment Apple had not revealed when we would see this device in stores but as per a new report, the launch could be imminent.

The Mac Pro has recently been spotted on the US FCC website which signals that we may very soon see the device being launched. The FCC certification also shows the 'Assembled in China' sticker which is a departure from the 2017 Mac Pro that was assembled in Apple's facility in Austin, Texas.

It could be possible that the Mac Pro manufacturing will be split between the US and China since Tim Cook has himself announced that the company is "very excited about the upcoming launch of our newly redesigned Mac Pro this fall, which we are proud to be manufacturing in Austin, Texas."

The Mac Pro has a custom expansion module called the Mac Pro Expansion Module or MPX that houses the GPU. This custom module connects to the motherboard using the regular PCIe connector but Apple has created a new PCIe connector to deliver more power and extra lanes for Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Essentially, it will be able to offer high speed connectivity and meet the power demands.

In terms of I/O, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and two USB-A ports on the front. An extra module can be bought to expand connectivity by two more Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

