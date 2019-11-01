Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's 2019 Mac Pro spotted on US FCC website hinting at an imminent arrival to markets

The Mac Pro has a custom expansion module called the Mac Pro Expansion Module or MPX that houses the GPU.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 12:27:45 IST

Apple had earlier announced the 'cheese grater'-styled Mac Pro at its WWDC 2019 keynote back in June. At that moment Apple had not revealed when we would see this device in stores but as per a new report, the launch could be imminent.

Apples 2019 Mac Pro spotted on US FCC website hinting at an imminent arrival to markets

Mac Pro.

The Mac Pro has recently been spotted on the US FCC website which signals that we may very soon see the device being launched. The FCC certification also shows the 'Assembled in China' sticker which is a departure from the 2017 Mac Pro that was assembled in Apple's facility in Austin, Texas.

It could be possible that the Mac Pro manufacturing will be split between the US and China since Tim Cook has himself announced that the company is  "very excited about the upcoming launch of our newly redesigned Mac Pro this fall, which we are proud to be manufacturing in Austin, Texas."

The Mac Pro has a custom expansion module called the Mac Pro Expansion Module or MPX that houses the GPU. This custom module connects to the motherboard using the regular PCIe connector but Apple has created a new PCIe connector to deliver more power and extra lanes for Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Essentially, it will be able to offer high speed connectivity and meet the power demands.

In terms of I/O, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and two USB-A ports on the front. An extra module can be bought to expand connectivity by two more Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Apple

Apple MacBook with the new scissor keyboard likely to arrive in mid-2020: Kuo

Oct 30, 2019
Apple MacBook with the new scissor keyboard likely to arrive in mid-2020: Kuo
Google Chrome tabs could soon get open in different browsers and vice versa

Chrome

Google Chrome tabs could soon get open in different browsers and vice versa

Oct 26, 2019
Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Apple

Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Oct 26, 2019
Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Apple

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Oct 31, 2019
Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Nov 01, 2019
Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

Apple

Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

Oct 28, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019