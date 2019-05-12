Sunday, May 12, 2019Back to
Apple's 2019 iPhone XR could arrive in new green and lavender shades: Report

Beyond the coral and blue colours, the iPhone XR currently comes in black, white, yellow, and red.

tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 16:49:40 IST

Apple's colourful line of iPhone XR phones could see a slight shift in colour palette come 2019.

As per Japanese blog Macotakara, "reliable information sources" have stated that Apple will swap out the coral and blue iPhone XRs for green and lavender ones later this year.

Beyond the coral and blue, the iPhone XR (review) currently comes in black, white, yellow, and Product RED. When the iPhone XR debuted in September 2018, it was Apple's first splash back into bright colors since the iPhone 5C launched in 2013 with blue, green, yellow, pink, and white colour options.

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Apart from new colours, we've already heard plenty of leaks and predictions around what Apple might do with the follow-up to the iPhone XR.

The new and improved iPhone XR is being tipped to get an extra lens on its back, which would make it a dual-lens snapper.

That should mean it's capable of taking proper portrait photos and matching the 2x optical zoom already available on the more expensive phones, but we'll have to wait until September to know for sure.

Internal antenna upgrades and an in-screen fingerprint sensor have also been mentioned, though Apple will likely want to differentiate between its premium offerings and the more affordable third model again.

