tech2 News Staff

Apple's colourful line of iPhone XR phones could see a slight shift in colour palette come 2019.

As per Japanese blog Macotakara, "reliable information sources" have stated that Apple will swap out the coral and blue iPhone XRs for green and lavender ones later this year.

Beyond the coral and blue, the iPhone XR (review) currently comes in black, white, yellow, and Product RED. When the iPhone XR debuted in September 2018, it was Apple's first splash back into bright colors since the iPhone 5C launched in 2013 with blue, green, yellow, pink, and white colour options.

Apart from new colours, we've already heard plenty of leaks and predictions around what Apple might do with the follow-up to the iPhone XR.

The new and improved iPhone XR is being tipped to get an extra lens on its back, which would make it a dual-lens snapper.

That should mean it's capable of taking proper portrait photos and matching the 2x optical zoom already available on the more expensive phones, but we'll have to wait until September to know for sure.

Internal antenna upgrades and an in-screen fingerprint sensor have also been mentioned, though Apple will likely want to differentiate between its premium offerings and the more affordable third model again.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.