tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 20:55 IST

2018 iPhone lineup could be announced on 12 September, pre-order two days after

German mobile carriers have said that the 2018 lineup of iPhones can be pre-ordered from 14 Sept.

Yeah, that's right, the whole world is losing their marbles as the launch of the next-gen iPhones approach closer. Anyone who knows anything about tech knows that an iPhone event could be considered as the holy grail of smartphone launches, and naturally, people are curious.

Representational image.

Representational image.

While leaks, renders, and rumours have painted a composite picture of what we can expect from the launch, a new bit of information revealed today has shed light on 'when' we can expect the launch.

As per a report by AppleInsider, the Apple keynote will be conducted on 12 September. If the past is any indicator, we have noticed that Apple generally tends to hold launch events on the first or second Tuesday or Wednesday of September.

Now 4 or 5 September looks to be a bit early for Apple's launch, so Apple can choose the next Tuesday or Wednesday. Apple will most probably not conduct an event on 11 September as it is a memorial day. That leaves us with 12 September. However, readers should be informed that it is just a ballpark guess and no official information has been revealed by Apple concerning the launch.

As per the report, a pair of unnamed German mobile carriers have said that the 2018 lineup of iPhones will be available for pre-order on Friday, 14 September. Again, we have to emphasise the fact that all of these are just rumours and should be treated as such.

The three new iPhones that Apple will launch are expected to include an updated 5.8-inch OLED model and a new 6.5-inch OLED model, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD model. This is pretty much in line with what we have been hearing over the last few months. The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is also expected to be priced economically to drive sales.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


