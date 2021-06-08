00:28 (IST)
And that's a wrap ya'll! Thank you for joining us.
tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 00:58:36 IST
The WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' at 2.30 am IST on 8 June.
highlights
00:16 (IST)
The developer beta for all the new OS' will be available starting today and the public beta will be rolled out in July
00:11 (IST)
Developers will now be able to make custom product pages for their apps
00:04 (IST)
Web extensions rolling out to iPads and iPhone That's a brilliant update!
00:03 (IST)
Tab on iPhone has also been redesigned
00:02 (IST)
Tab bar has been redesigned too There are also tab groups that let you categorise your tabs to declutter the windows. Tab groups can also be dragged and dropped in emails.
00:00 (IST)
Oooh! Safari has a grogeous new redesign
23:58 (IST)
MacOS Monterey brings AirPlay to iMacs
23:57 (IST)
MacOS Monterey gets Share Play and Universal Control Universal Control lets you drag and share details across iMac, MacBooks and iPads
23:50 (IST)
Homekeys on iPhone That's the futuristic ish we are here for!
23:48 (IST)
Apple TV gets profiles and shows who on your friends/family list is watch what
23:45 (IST)
You can now also send images to Messages and Mails on Apple Watch
23:43 (IST)
Apple Watch gets new portraits watch face You can rearrage and resize the time stamp so that your image stands out
23:42 (IST)
Apple Watch gets new Tai Chi workouts
23:40 (IST)
Apple Watch will now track your respiratory rate
23:39 (IST)
The breathe app has a redesign on WatchOS 8
23:37 (IST)
Health app will now also let you track the health of your family members This will basically let you set family sharing within the Health app, so that you can get heart rate notifications or other health report of your family members.
23:35 (IST)
Three updates to Apple Health app
23:33 (IST)
Apple Health gets a new feature called 'Walking Steadiness' This will alert you incase you have a "fall risk".
23:31 (IST)
Apple announces new way to recover Apple account You can now set a "recovery contact" who can't access your account but you can call them to get a code to get into your account.
23:26 (IST)
Apple now lets you add Legacy contacts, so that when you pass on, your details can be passed on to your trusted contacts
23:25 (IST)
Siri also gets on-device speech recognition, which means the "audio never leaves the device"
23:24 (IST)
Siri now has 600 million monthly active users
23:22 (IST)
Apple Mails get mail privacy protection that hides your IP address, location and disables trackers
23:18 (IST)
iPads also get quick notes that you can use parallely with third party apps and sites, and easily drag and note links and text
23:15 (IST)
Notes in iPads get mentions and hashtags
23:14 (IST)
Here's a big multitasking boost to iPads iPads get a new multitasking shortcut that will easily let you switch between apps in split view. There will also be a Shelf at the bottom that will show you all the opened apps.
23:12 (IST)
With app library on iPad, you can also hide pages and rearrange them
23:11 (IST)
Moving to the iPadOS 15! iPad finally get homescreen widgets and app library.
23:09 (IST)
Spatial audio coming to tvOS and M1-powered Macs
23:09 (IST)
Siri senior enginner Gagan Gupta talks about the improvements to AirPods AirPods Pro get new conversation mode, which will automatically boost conversation volume. AirPods also get ambient Find My features even when they're in the case.
23:05 (IST)
Apple Maps app now has more details like crosswalks and bike lanes Few US cities will also see 3D city experience on the app
23:00 (IST)
Weather app now has a new design
22:59 (IST)
My personal favourite new feature: iOS 15 gets new Live Text feature which automatically recognises text in images, including handwritten, and makes it selectable, and you can even copy and paste it.
22:56 (IST)
iOS 15 comes with a new 'Focus' feature to tweak what you want to pay attention to
22:54 (IST)
Notifications also have a new look! Profile icons on notifications are now bigger. You'll also see schedulable notification summaries.
22:52 (IST)
Apple Music gets new shared list feature
22:50 (IST)
iMessage gets new stacked photos feature
22:48 (IST)
Apple has also announced SharPlay which will allow for group listening, watching and screensharing, all via FaceTime All call participants can manage playback and can also sync view for videos
22:44 (IST)
FaceTime also gets an option to create link so that you can use it cross-platform across web and non-iOS devices
22:42 (IST)
FaceTime to also get portrait mode
22:41 (IST)
Spatial audio on FaceTime will make voice more prominent and remove background voices Apple is also adding a grid format to the videos on FaceTime
22:39 (IST)
Apple is bringing Spatial Audio to Facetime to make it sound more 'natural and comfortable'
22:37 (IST)
Ready or not, here comes the real Craig! Craig Federighi takes us through the new features on iOS 15.
22:34 (IST)
Tim Cook is on the stage!
22:28 (IST)
Ladies and gentlemen, it's showtime!
22:17 (IST)
WWDC 2021 will kick off in just a few minutes now
21:51 (IST)
Apple's teasers, posters and the Twitter hashtag Easter egg all suggest big updates to iMessage this year
21:19 (IST)
Oh, we are ready!
21:18 (IST)
iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and more As is tradition, on the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveils the latest iteration of its operating system.
13:35 (IST)
Hey there! You are a bit early, but we expect the conference to kick off by 10.30 pm IST. In the meanwhile, stay tuned with us as we look back at all the leaks, speculations, and everything that could be announced at the WWDC 2021 event tonight.
My fav announcements so far:
The keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' event at 2.30 am IST on 8 June. The event will be live streamed and there are several ways to tune into it.
Join us today for #WWDC21 at 10 a.m. PDT.
— Apple (@Apple) June 3, 2021
On the day 1 of the event, will expect a bunch of things to be unveiled. As is tradition, on the first day, Apple will announce the new iterations of its operation systems – iOS 15, macOS 12, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and HomePodOS 15.
There are also reports that Apple will take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro at the event tonight. Some also suggest that a new Mac Mini M1X may be revealed today.
Here's everything we expect from the event tonight.
