Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple WWDC 2021 highlights: iOS 15, macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, other developer beta now available, public beta rollout in July

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 00:58:36 IST

The WWDC 2021 keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' at 2.30 am IST on 8 June.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 00:28 (IST)

    And that's a wrap ya'll! Thank you for joining us.

    via GIPHY

  • 00:16 (IST)

    The developer beta for all the new OS' will be available starting today and the public beta will be rolled out in July

  • 00:15 (IST)

  • 00:11 (IST)

    Developers will now be able to make custom product pages for their apps

  • 00:06 (IST)

  • 00:04 (IST)

    Web extensions rolling out to iPads and iPhone

    That's a brilliant update!

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Tab on iPhone has also been redesigned 

  • 00:02 (IST)

    Tab bar has been redesigned too

    There are also tab groups that let you categorise your tabs to declutter the windows. Tab groups can also be dragged and dropped in emails. 

  • 00:00 (IST)

    Oooh! Safari has a grogeous new redesign

  • 23:58 (IST)

    MacOS Monterey brings AirPlay to iMacs

  • 23:57 (IST)

    MacOS Monterey gets Share Play and Universal Control

    Universal Control lets you drag and share details across iMac, MacBooks and iPads

  • 23:54 (IST)

    Hey hey! We are talking about macOS now, and we finally have a name – MacOS Monterey 

  • 23:50 (IST)

    Homekeys on iPhone

    That's the futuristic ish we are here for!

  • 23:48 (IST)

    Apple TV gets profiles and shows who on your friends/family list is watch what

  • 23:47 (IST)

  • 23:45 (IST)

    You can now also send images to Messages and Mails on Apple Watch

  • 23:43 (IST)

    Apple Watch gets new portraits watch face

    You can rearrage and resize the time stamp so that your image stands out

  • 23:42 (IST)

    Apple Watch gets new Tai Chi workouts

  • 23:40 (IST)

    Apple Watch will now track your respiratory rate

  • 23:39 (IST)

    The breathe app has a redesign on WatchOS 8

  • 23:37 (IST)

    Health app will now also let you track the health of your family members

    This will basically let you set family sharing within the Health app, so that you can get heart rate notifications or other health report of your family members.

  • 23:35 (IST)

    Three updates to Apple Health app

  • 23:33 (IST)

    Apple Health gets a new feature called 'Walking Steadiness'

    This will alert you incase you have a "fall risk".

  • 23:31 (IST)

    Apple announces new way to recover Apple account

    You can now set a "recovery contact" who can't access your account but you can call them to get a code to get into your account.

  • 23:26 (IST)

    Apple now lets you add Legacy contacts, so that when you pass on, your details can be passed on to your trusted contacts

  • 23:25 (IST)

    Siri also gets on-device speech recognition, which means the "audio never leaves the device"

  • 23:24 (IST)

    Siri now has 600 million monthly active users

  • 23:22 (IST)

    Apple Mails get mail privacy protection that hides your IP address, location and disables trackers

  • 23:18 (IST)

    iPads also get quick notes that you can use parallely with third party apps and sites, and easily drag and note links and text

  • 23:15 (IST)

    Notes in iPads get mentions and hashtags

  • 23:14 (IST)

    Here's a big multitasking boost to iPads

    iPads get a new multitasking shortcut that will easily let you switch between apps in split view. There will also be a Shelf at the bottom that will show you all the opened apps.

  • 23:12 (IST)

    With app library on iPad, you can also hide pages and rearrange them 

  • 23:11 (IST)

    Moving to the iPadOS 15!

    iPad finally get homescreen widgets and app library.

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Spatial audio coming to tvOS and M1-powered Macs

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Siri senior enginner Gagan Gupta talks about the improvements to AirPods

    AirPods Pro get new conversation mode, which will automatically boost conversation volume.

    AirPods also get ambient Find My features even when they're in the case.

  • 23:05 (IST)

    Apple Maps app now has more details like crosswalks and bike lanes

    Few US cities will also see 3D city experience on the app

  • 23:00 (IST)

    Weather app now has a new design

  • 22:59 (IST)

    My personal favourite new feature: 

    iOS 15 gets new Live Text feature which automatically recognises text in images, including handwritten, and makes it selectable, and you can even copy and paste it. 

  • 22:57 (IST)

    You can also create your own custom 'Focus,' and all your settings sync across your iCloud devices.

  • 22:56 (IST)

    iOS 15 comes with a new 'Focus' feature to tweak what you want to pay attention to

  • 22:54 (IST)

    Notifications also have a new look!

    Profile icons on notifications are now bigger. 

    You'll also see schedulable notification summaries.

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Apple Music gets new shared list feature

  • 22:50 (IST)

    iMessage gets new stacked photos feature

  • 22:48 (IST)

    Apple has also announced SharPlay which will allow for group listening, watching and screensharing, all via FaceTime

    All call participants can manage playback and can also sync view for videos

  • 22:44 (IST)

    FaceTime also gets an option to create link so that you can use it cross-platform across web and non-iOS devices

  • 22:42 (IST)

    FaceTime to also get portrait mode

  • 22:41 (IST)

    Spatial audio on FaceTime will make voice more prominent and remove background voices

    Apple is also adding a grid format to the videos on FaceTime

  • 22:39 (IST)

    Apple is bringing Spatial Audio to Facetime to make it sound more 'natural and comfortable'

  • 22:37 (IST)

    Ready or not, here comes the real Craig! 

    Craig Federighi takes us through the new features on iOS 15.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    Tim Cook is on the stage!

    • read more

After cancelling the WWDC 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will be hosting the developer conference this year. The event kicks off today, 7 June, and will go on till 11 June. For viewers in India, the conference will begin at 10.30 pm IST on 7 June. Check out what time will the event be live in your region, here. The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), as usual, will be held at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST, followed by 'State of the Union' event at 2.30 am IST on 8 June. The event will be live streamed and there are several ways to tune into it.

On the day 1 of the event, will expect a bunch of things to be unveiled. As is tradition, on the first day, Apple will announce the new iterations of its operation systems – iOS 15, macOS 12, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and HomePodOS 15.

There are also reports that Apple will take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro at the event tonight. Some also suggest that a new Mac Mini M1X may be revealed today.

Here's everything we expect from the event tonight.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


also see

Apple WWDC21

Apple WWDC 2021 how to watch keynote, what to expect: The event kicks off at 10.30 pm IST tonight

Jun 07, 2021
Apple WWDC 2021 how to watch keynote, what to expect: The event kicks off at 10.30 pm IST tonight
Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, new MacBook Pro, more expected

Apple WWDC21

Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, new MacBook Pro, more expected

Jun 07, 2021
New MacBook Pro appears on Chinese regulatory database, launch likely at Apple's WWDC 2021

Apple

New MacBook Pro appears on Chinese regulatory database, launch likely at Apple's WWDC 2021

Jun 04, 2021
Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

Apple iOS 14.6

Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

May 26, 2021
Elisabeth Moss to direct two episodes of Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls

Buzz Patrol

Elisabeth Moss to direct two episodes of Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls

May 25, 2021
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn and PTT sign MoU to make electric vehicles for Thailand

Electric vehicles

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn and PTT sign MoU to make electric vehicles for Thailand

Jun 01, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021