Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on 3 June: What to expect from the event

The event, hosted in San Jose, will kick off on 3 June and will run through 7 June.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 14:17:01 IST

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). The event will kick off on 3 June and will run through 7 June. WWDC 2019 will be hosted at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

WWDC 2019: How to apply, where to watch

If you are a developer you can apply for tickets for the event starting today, i.e., 15 March, through 20 March. Apple says that the tickets will be issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of their application status by 21 March 5.00 am IST. Think of it more as a lottery than a flash sale.

Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community. In 2018, WWDC saw attendance from student developers across 41 countries. In 2019, up to 350 WWDC scholarships are available, which will provide students and members of all STEM organizations an opportunity to earn a free ticket and lodging for WWDC.

You can also live-stream the conference on the WWDC app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as through the Apple Developer website.

WWDC 2019: What to expect

The main attraction at WWDC 2019 will likely be iOS 13. Let's just hope that like iOS 12 in 2018, iOS 13 isn't just focused on improving system performance and that we see some substantial changes to the operating system. Though rumours around iOS 13 have been scarce, some reports do suggest that the upgrade will bring changes to the home screen, more flexibility to the iPad and a Dark Mode option.

Besides that, there are also reports that the iPad will get a revamped Files app and a revamped Photos app in iOS 13.

Besides iOS 13, Apple will most likely also release the latest versions of the software for Apple Watch, Apple TV and Macs. We're also hoping to see an updated Mac Pro, which hasn't been refreshed since 2013.

However, way before WWDC 2019 kicks off, Apple has already confirmed hosting an event on 25 March, where it’s expected to announce its new streaming video and subscription news services. At the same event, Apple is also expected to unveil a bunch of products like the AirPower, AirPods 2, and new iPads.

