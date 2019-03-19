Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will reportedly preview as many as 11 shows at its 25 March event

Apple is expected to announce streaming video and subscription news services at the event.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 10:45:43 IST

While Apple totally took us by surprise by launching the iPad Mini and 10-5-inch iPad Air ahead of its 25 March event, we are now left thinking that the upcoming event will be a short one with the just the streaming video and subscription news services being announced. However, a new report suggests otherwise.

According to a report by Apple Insider, Apple may preview as many as 11 shows at the 25 March event. Another New York Times report confirms the same saying that Apple has already wrapped the shows Are You Sleeping, Dickinson, For All Mankind, a thriller by M Night Shyamalan, and a comedy series featuring Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney.

Apple will reportedly preview as many as 11 shows at its 25 March event

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

Reportedly, the production numbers will grow dramatically in 2020, and the 25 March event will focus on showing 'just how many shows Apple has pulled together'. The report doesn't say anything yet about third-party shows on the platform, similar to how Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have their own original and already existing shows on the platform.

However, there are reports that show concern for the platform given that Apple is yet to offer a solid timeline on when these shows will debut. Let's hope we hear more about that at the 25 March event, which will kick off at 1.30 am IST.

