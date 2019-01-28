Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
Apple will reportedly launch over-ear headphone in the second half of 2019

Apple is also rumoured to launch the AirPods 2 in the first half of 2019. Such a treat for audiophiles!

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 13:54:32 IST

If the AirPods 2 had you frenzied, then here's a little more excitement you can add to that. In addition to the second generation of AirPods, this year, Apple is reportedly also working on over-ear headphones.

While the AirPods 2 is rumoured to launch by June 2019, Apple will reportedly launch its over-ear headphone in the second half of this year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch its own over-ear headphones as early as the second half of this year. The publication shared a similar report back in June 2018, which, however, wasn't as definite on the timeline of launch. But the report did claim that these Apple headphones will use the company's own branding in the accessories instead of Beats.

Apple acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics back in 2014.

Besides Bloomberg, the over-ear headphones by Apple have also been suggested by former KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in February 2018. Kuo had said that Apple is working to launch a “branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an ‘all-new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory lineup.”

The headphones will reportedly feature wireless connectivity. Apparently, with the product, Apple will be aiming to deliver a device that boasts the convenience of AirPods but with better acoustic qualities. Further, similar to Apple's Beats brand, the over-ear headphones could be more expensive than the in-ear AirPods.

Another Business Insider report suggests that the over-the-ear headphone will use the upgraded W1 chip found in the AirPods to allow them to instantly connect to other Apple devices, as well as noise cancellation technology.

Notably, Apple hasn't confirmed anything about the rumoured over-the-ear headphones yet.

