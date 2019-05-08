Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

Apple will apparently be revealing the final location for its first store in the next few weeks.

tech2 News StaffMay 08, 2019 16:46:52 IST

Apple's struggle to open its official store in India went on for so long that the location of the company's first store in the country is now making the news.

Per a report by Bloomberg, Apple has short-listed the locations for its first retail store in India, and it is going to be in Mumbai. Needless to mention, the chosen location are 'upscale sites' in the city, and will reportedly be at par with Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Over the next few weeks, Apple will apparently be revealing the final location for its first store. However, the report also mentions that this store will not be ready before the year 2020.

Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

A customer seeing the new iPhones at an Apple Store. Image: Reuters

Apple has been working on opening its own stores in India for a few years now, however, it could not get approvals because it doesn’t meet local sourcing requirements. Apple applied for the same in 2016, but the proposal was never cleared as the government mandates that companies opting for over 51 percent foreign investment must get nearly a third of their products manufactured locally.

Apple recently turned things around when it announced in April this year that it will start mass production of iPhones in India with the help of Foxconn. Earlier, a large amount of iPhone production took place in China, but Apple now seems to be making a big shift towards the Indian market. And since this also fulfills the local sourcing requirement, we will soon have five new official Apple Stores in India.

Apple already has Wistron producing older iPhone models in Bengaluru, and the manufacturer recently started making the iPhone 7 locally. With Foxconn, Apple plans to expand manufacturing to produce newer iPhone models.

“India is a very important market in the long term,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said after the company’s earnings report for last quarter. “It’s a challenging market in the short term, but we’re learning a lot. We plan on going in there with sort of all of our might.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout experts Kumble and Lara decode Rashid Khan, dissect Kohli and ABD's struggles


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell


also see

Apple

Apple sued for $1 bn by teen claiming its false facial recognition led to his arrest

Apr 24, 2019
Apple sued for $1 bn by teen claiming its false facial recognition led to his arrest
Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more

Apple TV

Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more

Apr 24, 2019
Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

Apple AirPods

Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

May 04, 2019
Apple TV+ will co-exist will Netflix and other services, insists CEO Tim Cook

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will co-exist will Netflix and other services, insists CEO Tim Cook

May 02, 2019
Apple shipped an estimated 43.8 million iPhones in Q2, 2019: IHS report

Apple

Apple shipped an estimated 43.8 million iPhones in Q2, 2019: IHS report

May 03, 2019
Apple poached lead Intel 5G engineer ahead of settlement with Qualcomm: Report

5G Wars

Apple poached lead Intel 5G engineer ahead of settlement with Qualcomm: Report

Apr 29, 2019

science

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

Satellite Internet

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

May 08, 2019
Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

Satellite Internet

Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

May 08, 2019
Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019