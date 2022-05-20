FP Staff

A new report has claimed that the upcoming Watch Series 8 could feature an all-new design with a flat display, a much faster processing chip if some rumours are to be believed, and a somewhat new housing case. Fans of the Cupertino based tech giant will get to see the device on September 13, the same day that they will be launching the all new iPhone 14.

According to a reputable Apple leaker who goes by the username ShrimpApplePro, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 would come with a flat front glass display, and a slightly reworked overall design, although there is no clear information about what the overall design would actually look like.

The company introduced 41mm and 45mm screen sizes with the launch of their previous generation of smartwatches last year, the Apple Watch Series 7. In addition to that, Apple also reduced the size of the bezels around the display in the Watch Series 7.

A different report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that 2022 could be a significant year in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model was unveiled to the world.

Apple was planning to introduce features that would measure and help users regulate body temperature with the Apple Watch Series 7. However, due to some issues around the optimisation of algorithms, it failed to do so in time for the launch.

The tech giant is therefore expected to add the feature to their line of smartwatches, starting with the Apple Watch Series 8. However, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a body temperature sensor only and only if it is able to produce accurate readings and meet Apple’s stringent requirements before mass production.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get more power efficient and much faster chip and will have better activity tracking features. This time around, the sleep tracking feature should be able to detect advanced sleeping patterns and even ailments like sleep apnea. In terms of design, the smartwatch might not see any major design updates, even when it comes to size. Also, previous reports have tipped the Watch Series 8 will get a car crash detection feature.